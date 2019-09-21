News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-21 20:30:20 -0500') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Breaking down the good ... and bad ... on D in narrow Cane win

Danny Amron
CaneSport.com

It was a strange game on defense for Miami.The statistics?Four sacks, nine tackles for losses.Two fumble recoveries and an interception.Seven pass breakups, six quarterback hurries.And only 248 tot...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}