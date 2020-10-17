ANALYSIS: Closer look at the keys to Canes' 31-19 win over Pitt
Coming off the primetime loss to top-ranked Clemson last week, the Canes returned to Hard Rock Stadium for a noon matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers and bounced back with a 31-19 victory. The ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news