ANALYSIS: Breaking down UM's recruiting with only a few spots left
The Hurricanes' hot start to the season is always a plus in recruiting, and the current 22 strong class is pretty much solid across the board with the possible exception of Savion Collins (possibil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news