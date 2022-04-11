ANALYSIS: Now ranked No. 2, everything coming together for Cane baseball

And then there was one.

That's how many teams now remain above the Miami Hurricanes in the new Baseball America rankings, and other polls have similar results.

UM shot up from No. 8 to No. 2 after sweeping No. 3 Virginia over the weekend, and the lone team in the rankings ahead of the Canes now is Tennessee (31-1, 12-0 SEC).

Miami's made its move from outside the top 20 thanks to a 13-game win streak.

And the most recent series saw UM playing some of its best ball.

All the stars were out in Coral Gables over the weekend. Sold out crowds, Canes Football players throwing out first pitches, and the eyes of the College Baseball world were fixated on Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field for a top 10 matchup.

The Miami Hurricanes brought the fireworks, along with a couple of superstitions, celebrations, and another ACC sweep.

In sweeping UVA, Miami overcame two-run deficits to win 6-2 on Friday and 5-4 on Saturday, before an emphatic 15-4 win to wrap up a sweep on Sunday.

The Hurricanes advanced to 26-6 on the season, strengthening their lead atop the ACC Coastal. Miami’s win streak is now up to 13 games, the second-longest streak in college baseball this season.

It’s the best start to an ACC season for the Miami Hurricanes in 29 years, now 13-2 in conference play. Every piece of the puzzle contributed for head coach Gino DiMare this weekend, from long home runs to working out of countless Cavalier opportunities.

Virginia were held to their worst weekend in quite some time. Their two hits on Friday night was their lowest output in over a year. The Cavaliers (26-6, 9-6 ACC) averaged roughly 11 runs per game coming into this weekend (318 runs in 29 games), but were held to just 10 across three games.

The Hurricanes put together their weekend series in over five seasons. Here are five things to take away from No. 8 Miami

O Captain, My Captain

On Friday night, he almost missed touching first base in sheer emotion. On Saturday night, he didn’t even remember rounding the bases. All weekend, it was Yohandy Morales coming through when the Hurricanes needed him most.

It all started with a little superstition. Morales, who had a team-leading 11 home runs in his first season as a Hurricane, had five homers in 29 games going into this weekend’s series. SS Dominic Pitelli was convinced that there wasn’t enough home runs in Morales’ current bat, and asked Hurricanes Director of Baseball Operations, Robert “G.M.” McDaniel to get Yoyo a new bat.

I think it’s safe to say Pitelli was onto something.

"I asked Robert “GM” McDaniel, and the great GM, overnighted it and got me the bat,” Morales said. “I’m just going to keep the bat throughout the year from now on.”

In a series where the Hurricanes needed their big time players, Yoyo made big time plays. Morales homered twice against the No. 3 Cavaliers, each providing the game-winning play.

His two-run homer on Friday gave UM their first lead of the weekend. With two outs in the third inning, Morales turned on a hanging breaking ball over the heart of the plate, leaving no doubt about it. A 430-foot moonshot to right center field ignited the Coral Gables crowd, leading by example.

In a deadlocked game on Saturday night, Morales came up clutch again. Facing off with another left handed pitcher in Brandon Neely, it was deja vu.

The sophomore lifted a solo shot into the night sky to restore Miami’s lead. Bedlam again in Coral Gables as Morales tossed his bat, roaring around the basepaths. The Hurricanes were able to hold that 5-4 lead for the remainder of the contest to secure the series.

Morales embodied what a Miami Hurricane should be all throughout this series; confident, clutch, and a lot of swagger. The captain was incredible all weekend, and was a major reason the Hurricanes were able to take the series.

Home Runs the decider

Going into the start of their 13-game winning streak, the Miami Hurricanes were 13th in the ACC in home runs. Notre Dame were the only team that had hit fewer. These last three weeks, the power has returned to the Hurricanes’ lineup, and to devastating effect.

Miami lifted six home runs at Mark Light Field over the weekend. Each one seemed better than the next, each one more important than the one before. Every single one got the crowd going.

It was the top of the Hurricanes’ order that got it going early on Friday and Saturday. Catcher Maxwell Romero Jr. put the Hurricanes on the board with a solo home run on Friday, instantly responding to a two-run second inning by Virginia. Jacob Burke lifted a two-run blast to left field on Saturday night to give Miami a 2-0 lead.

The bottom of the Canes’ lineup also chipped in when needed. Zach Levenson’s three-hit night on Saturday was headlined by a monster solo shot over the new scoreboard in left field. Gaby Gutierrez got his first Hurricane home run on Friday, blasting a solo shot to right center field.

Gutierrez started all three games this weekend after making just five starts before. The freshman was 3/5 with three walks in UM’s series sweep, impressing in right field.

“Gaby’s got some power in his bat, which he displayed,” DiMare said. “He plays very good defense, [he has] good instincts as a baseball player.”

Miami were able to get one more bomb on Sunday from freshman Edgardo Villegas. Villegas blasted a three-run bomb to right field to put Miami in front 4-3, another lead that they wouldn’t surrender. It was an incredible week for Villegas, launching three home runs in five games.

The Hurricanes’ pitching was exceptional all weekend, giving up just one home run all weekend in the top of the ninth in Sunday’s blowout win. Ultimately, the Hurricanes’ power proved too much for Virginia.

Bullpen all chip in

The biggest difference between the Hurricanes before the win streak and during the win streak has been the team’s relievers. After a lights-out performance against Florida Gulf Coast in the midweek win, the bullpen went right back to work, moving down the Cavaliers’ lineup.

The Hurricanes’ bullpen was monstrous this weekend. The relievers combined to throw 7.2 IP of shutout baseball to secure wins on Friday and Saturday, tossing eight strikeouts.

“They’re starting to believe in themselves, they’ve got some confidence,” DiMare said. “They’ve done a good job when they’ve gotten opportunities.”

At the start of the season, it took some time for the Hurricanes to organize their middle relievers, and for good reason. Ronaldo Gallo, Alejandro Torres, and Matt Raudelunas were all new into the program after transfers. Andrew Walters was new to the closer position after Carson Palmquist got the saves for UM in 2021.

The starting pitching was actually slightly below standard for Miami this weekend, the one real complaint about the Hurricanes’ sweep. Carson Palmquist was strong, but only got through 5.0 IP. Karson Ligon and Alejandro Rosario each were pulled before even reaching the fifth.

From there, the Hurricanes relievers were able to cruise. Miami’s relievers allowed just two base runners on Friday, on a pair of walks by RHP Alex McFarlane. Rafe Schlesinger, Gage Ziehl, and Andrew Walters would record a perfect final 2.1 IP, including two strikeouts by Ziehl.

Saturday was more of the same. Ligon only got through 4.1 IP, exiting the game with runners on. Alejandro Torres worked his way out of the inning with a 4-6-3 double-play, handing the ball off to J.P. Gates. Gates would throw a shutout inning of work, his second consecutive weekend with a scoreless frame.

Gallo would work out of Gates’ inning with a strikeout, and would get the win following Morales’ solo home run. From there, Ziehl and Walters would repeat their feat from Friday to each throw a shutout inning. Walters picked up his ACC-leading 10th save on Saturday.

Miami’s bullpen have now given up just four runs in their last six games dating back to last weekend’s series finale at Duke. It’s clear that the confidence from this win streak has boosted the bullpen, who look to be almost unhittable during this 13-game win streak.

Miami neutralizes star talent

The biggest threat in the Virginia lineup was third baseman Jake Gelof. The most impressive part of the weekend had to be Miami’s total dominance over the top hitter in the ACC.

Gelof was batting .439 through his first 29 games this season, driving in 53 RBI and launching 14 home runs. However, it was a different story in Coral Gables, with Miami shutting down the cleanup batter.

In his first 10 at-bats of the weekend, reached base just once in the first two games, drawing a bases-loaded walk on Saturday for his lone RBI of the weekend.

The sophomore finished the weekend 0-10 with two walks and just one RBI.

Gelof had hits in 25 of the 29 Cavaliers games this season coming into Friday. Friday and Saturday’s combined 0/7 performances marked the first time that Gelof failed to record a hit in back-to-back games since May of 2021.

This was the most talented hitter the Hurricanes had faced all season, and their pitching staff handled the challenge just fine. Full credit to Hurricanes pitching coach J.D. Arteaga for putting together a great pitch sequence all weekend to deal with the uber-talented infielder.

What does this series mean?

Miami moved up the rankings after their sweep. With three more ACC – and top 25 – wins under their belt, the Hurricanes have now made the claim to be ranked as one of the best teams in the country.

The Hurricanes are now four games ahead of Virginia with the tiebreaker in the Coastal Division. UM are searching for their first Coastal Division title since 2016, missing first place by a half game to Georgia Tech last season. Miami has five more ACC series to play, starting in Blacksburg next week against a red-hot Virginia Tech team.

Miami are now 9-3 against ranked opponents this season, winning three series against Top 25 teams (No. 18 Clemson, No. 13 North Carolina). The Hurricanes were the first team to reach six ranked wins this season, and now have asserted themselves as one of the top teams to beat.

The Hurricanes are now convincingly in the top eight teams in the nation, meaning they are in line to host a regional come late May. It would be the first time the Hurricanes would host a regional in Coral Gables since 2016, when they also went on to host a Super Regional.

That has to be the goal for the rest of the season for the Hurricanes. Getting a best of three series at home to potentially go to Omaha for the first time since 2016.

Especially after an atmosphere that was like this weekend. The Hurricanes’ faithful sold out both Friday and Saturday’s wins, pushing Miami to their third home sweep of the season. To be able to get this kind of atmosphere in Coral Gables come the postseason would mean everything for the team to try to get back to the College World Series.