ANALYSIS: Canes have major challenge on Sunday against Auburn
It's survive and move on mode at the NCAA Tournament.And after dispatching USC on Friday afternoon the next task for the No. 10-seeded Miami Hurricanes basketball team is No. 2 seed Auburn on Sunda...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news