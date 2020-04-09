News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 01:59:00 -0500') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Canes offensive players in the NFL Draft

Danny Amron
CaneSport.com

The COVID-19 pandemic is not only significantly altering sports on the field, but off of it as well. The NFL Draft is planning to push ahead with the previously scheduled dates just two weeks away....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}