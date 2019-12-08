News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 15:01:13 -0600') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Canes to face Louisiana Tech in Independence Bowl

CaneSport.com
Staff

It’s not the sexy bowl matchup the Hurricanes hoped for just a few weeks ago … before the team dropped its final two games to FIU and Duke.Today the Canes found out they will be facing Louisiana Te...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}