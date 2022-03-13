ANALYSIS: Closer look at what Canes face at NCAA Tournament
The Miami Hurricanes learned their NCAA seeding on Sunday evening - the Canes are a No. 10 seed and will face USC in the first round of the Midwest Region in Greenville, S.C.If UM advances?The team...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news