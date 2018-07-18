CaneSport.com

That highlight-reel game-winning TD from Malik Rosier to Darell Langham will be played over and over again during Miami-FSU week.

It was the latest chapter in the long-time rivalry.

But that will all go out the window once these teams take the field. The focus will be on just what this game means for the coming year when they clash in Miami. For UM, odds are the Canes will either be undefeated or have one loss coming in, given the early season matchups. For the Noles there will be a couple of tough games already on their plate by the time this one kicks off - vs. Virginia Tech and Louisville.

Given the way the ACC is set up, neither team wants an early conference loss on its blotter.

And the Noles will give the Canes everything they can handle notwithstanding that aberrant 7-6 record last year.

New FSU coach Willie Taggart benefits from plenty of returning talent, especially on the offensive side where almost all the starters are back. He'll be installing a fast, spread attack along with coordinator Walt Bell.

At quarterback Deondre Francois should be ready to go off injury, and James Blackman also got plenty of experience last season (2,230 passing yards, 19 TDs, 11 INTs as a freshman). Francois, of course, was the 2016 ACC Rookie of the Year after passing for 3,350 yards with 20 TDs. But he went down in the opener last year vs. Alabama with a torn patella tendon and then had some off-season drama, namely a citation for marijuana possession.

Taggart hasn't officially named the starter yet, and it remains to be seen if Francois will be back 100 percent for the start of fall drills.

Regardless, helping take the pressure off the QB spot are running backs Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick. The duo combined for 1,772 yards and 14 TDs last season, and Akers broke Dalvin Cook's freshman rushing record while tallying four 100-yard games.

Top receiving target Nyqwan Murray is back off a 604-yard, four-TD season, and the team's also looking for Keith Gavin (278 yards) to step up. A loss was Auden Tate (548 yards, 10 TDs).

Four of the offensive line starters return - Josh Ball, Derrick Kelly II, Alec Eberle (who is on the Rimington Trophy Watch List) and Cole Minshew. The unit struggled, though, allowed 32 sacks a year ago. FSU wants to see that improve tremendously. And given Taggart's propensity for relying on a stout run game, the line will be called upon to do their part to help win games on the ground.

The defense loses seven starters from a team that allowed 21.2 points and 331.1 yards last season.

Up front the leaders are Brian Burns, who had 13.5 tackles for losses and 4.5 sacks, Demarcus Christmas (4.5 TFL) and Joshua Kaindoh (four sacks). They will try to help make up for the losses of Derrick Nnadi (10 TFL) and Josh Sweat (12.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks).

The linebacker spot was hit hard by graduation, losing all its starters including leading tackler Matthew Thomas, and the team hopes Dontavious Jackson (17 tackles, one sack) can become a playmaker there.

In the secondary starters that return are cornerback Levonta Taylor (two intercetions) and safety A.J. Westbrook (40 tackles, seven breakups). Taylor is considered one of the conference's top cover corners. A big loss was Derwin James, who was taken No. 17 overall in the NFL Draft.

On special teams kicker Ricky Aguayo is consistent and made 18 of 21 kicks with a long of 51 yards. Punter Logan Tyler averaged 43.2 yards per attempt.