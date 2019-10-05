ANALYSIS: Defense has problems to solve
After the victory-killing fourth-and-17 breakdown by the defense that cost the North Carolina game, I wrote, “What has happened to the Miami Hurricanes' defense that used to make game-changing and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news