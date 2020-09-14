ANALYSIS: Depth chart change on offensive line an interesting move
That was fast.The Miami Hurricanes announced its Louisville depth chart on Monday afternoon, and there were some interesting changes on the offensive line.In a big move, Jakai Clark replaces Ousman...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news