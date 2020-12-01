ANALYSIS: Duke struggling, areas Canes can exploit
The Hurricanes won't face a decent 4-3 Wake Forest team on Saturday, as was originally on the schedule.So, instead of dealing with a game in Winston-Salem against a team that was 4-1 in its last fi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news