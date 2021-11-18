ANALYSIS: Former UM players share vision at Canes 4 Life Roundtable
Athletic Director Blake James is gone.That was Step 1 in UM reshaping its vision for the future.And on Thursday night at Shula's Hotel & Golf Club - in the appropriately named Grand Slam Ballroom -...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news