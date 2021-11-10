ANALYSIS: FSU improved from a year ago but still has major issues
How the mighty have fallen.Florida State and Miami used to be a game that would determine which team would have a good shot at playing for a national title.This year it's turned into more of an ind...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news