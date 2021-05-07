CaneSport - ANALYSIS: Garcia showed this spring that his future at Miami is very bright

Jake Garcia was a quick study this spring.

Even though he came into UM in January banged up and was limited the first week of spring ball, he grasped Rhett Lashlee's offense to the point he was arguably the best QB on the active roster for the Spring Game.

It probably helped that he played for three different high school programs in the span of a little over a year.

Garcia’s numbers in the three spring scrimmages? He made good on 33 of 46 throws (71.7 percent) for 352 yards with two TDs and an interception. In the Spring he was 19 for 25 for 252 yards with two TDs; that compared favorably against Tyler Van Dyke, who was 11of 19 for 86 yards with a TD.

After the Spring Game coach Manny Diaz offered this when asked about Garcia: “I’ve not been fibbing, I said the future of the Miami Hurricanes QB room is in good hands, those two (Garcia and Van Dyke) at that position.

"Jake gets into a game and looks very comfortable. ... This will be a battle (to back up D'Eriq King) that everyone will want to declare early winners in. But this is going to be a long developmental process, summer training camp and beyond. But how cool that all the guys in the quarterback room have the opportunity to push themselves. That’s encouraging for the future of Miami Hurricanes football.”

King, who is rehabbing his torn ACL and expects to be ready for Game 1 against Alabama, weighed in on Garcia that “Jake is a good player. He studies, knows the playbook which is always big for guys that are younger. Jake know the playbook in and out. He has to keep taking little steps, taking more reps. More reps will equal him getting better. He’s a really good player.”

We think there’s a good chance that Garcia is Miami’s QB1 of the future, and here’s an analysis of his play vs. Van Dyke’s play this spring.

Or look below for ACC Network video of Garcia's play in the Spring Game: