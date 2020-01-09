News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 03:56:00 -0600') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Grad transfer O linemen the Canes need to land

CaneSport.com
Staff

Perhaps no position on the Miami Hurricanes can be helped more via the transfer portal this year than offensive line.This was a horrendous O line group in 2019 that allowed 50 sacks and 90 tackles ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}