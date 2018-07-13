Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-13 04:16:00 -0500') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Hartley weighs in on effect of new kickoff rule

Wxeudzwu6i5jiz86uexs
Jeff Thomas returns a kickoff in last year's ACC title game
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

The buildup for a football game can be high octane for days. Fans are sauced up as they pack their tailgate tents in the trunk of their car to go into the stadium. The band has played. The National...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}