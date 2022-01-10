ANALYSIS: High-flying hoops coming together, earning respect another matter
The perception of the Miami Hurricanes entering this season perhaps was best summed up by by the preseason poll of media members at the ACC Basketball Tipoff.The Canes were picked to finish 12th ou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news