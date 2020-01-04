News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-04 22:31:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

ANALYSIS: Hoops not ready to challenge blue bloods

Jim Martz • CaneSport
Editor

Mark Richt took over the Miami Hurricanes’ football program at age 55 and stepped down three years ago basically due to burnout. Jim Larranaga took over the Canes’ basketball program at age 61 in 2...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}