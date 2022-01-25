ANALYSIS: Hoops oh-so-close to 12-game win streak, road challenges ahead
Chew on this for a moment: If not for a couple of last-second one-point losses to Florida State, the Miami Hurricanes would be riding a 12-game win streak, be undefeated in ACC play and be ranked i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news