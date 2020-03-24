ANALYSIS: How 1-11 Wagner made it onto Miami Hurricanes' football schedule
Looking ahead to the Miami Hurricanes’ 2020 football schedule - and why not since spring practice is canceled - it’s easy to see this will not be a season that opens against a powerhouse as 2018 di...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news