ANALYSIS: How new ACC schedule affects the Miami Hurricanes
One giant conference full of ACC teams with a plus one, Notre Dame.The top two teams play for it all Dec. 12 or 19.That's assuming, of course, that COVID-19 doesn't cause cancellations. Fans in the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news