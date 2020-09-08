ANALYSIS: How the Canes match up with UAB
Yes, UAB isn't a Power Five team that lands big-time recruits anywhere near the level of Miami.But this is a program that can surprise a powerhouse team. The Blazers are seeking a third straight Co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news