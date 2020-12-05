CaneSport - ANALYSIS: Impact of 15 players out for Duke game, mainly on defense

The Hurricanes will be missing 15 players for the Duke game.

The key ones that' won't be in action?

Starting LB Zach McCloud and key backup LB Sam Brooks (Avery Huff is also out), starting DT Jared Harrison-Hunte as well as his backup, Jon Ford, recently demoted CB Al Blades, backup WR Jeremiah Payton and freshman QB Tyler Van Dyke.

So there will be a large number of reps for players at LB, DT and CB in particular. The team is likely to rely mainly on BJ Jennings, Corey Flagg and possibly Waynmon Steed at the two linebacker spots, while at tackle the team will have starter Nesta Silvera and backup Jordan MIller and then some players who haven't gotten many reps like Jalar Holley and Jason Blissett. At cornerback the starters are DJ Ivey and Te'Cory Couch, and the third corner is likely to be relatively untested Isaiah Dunson.

The good news?

Duke has really struggled this year and UM still outmatches them by quite a bit talent-wise. The Blue Devils don't have a strong run or pass game, which negates some of the DT/LB/CB issues.

And the Cane offense is in good shape with all key players in the two-deep available.