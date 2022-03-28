ANALYSIS: Inside the baseball team's series sweep of UNC

Four hours, 20 minutes long. By the time Hurricanes’ baseball finished off their epic finale against North Carolina, Miami basketball played their entire game against Kansas, which started 1:20 after first pitch at Mark Light Field.

Was it worth it for Miami? Absolutely.

The Hurricanes recorded their second sweep of the season, taking all three games against the No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels, 8-5, 7-3, and 3-2 from Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida.

A series that Miami had to have to keep pace in a deep ACC Coastal, the Hurricanes put the entire college baseball world on notice. UM produced a balanced display in all three games against the Tar Heels, getting their first sweep versus UNC (18-6, 5-4 ACC) since 2016.

The Hurricanes (17-6, 6-2 ACC) got great outings from all three starting pitchers, leading in all but 1.1 innings in each of the first two games. Two true freshmen were able to come through for Miami on Sunday, with Gaby Gutierrez tying the game in the bottom of the ninth before Renzo Gonzalez’ first Hurricane RBI won it in the 14th.

UM is now 2nd in the ACC Coastal, narrowing the gap between them and No. 10 Virginia.

Here are five things that stood out from a crucial Coastal division sweep:

Yoyo Delivers Big Time

Prior to the series, Yohandy Morales was batting just .166 with one home run and a double. He’d been putting balls in play and drawing walks, but didn’t have the base hits you’d expect from an All-American in 2021.

This weekend against UNC was all Yoyo. The third baseman brought everything to the table against North Carolina; power, speed, defense, leadership to guide Miami to another series win.

Friday night was Morales’ best performance as a Hurricane. Morales recorded four hits for the first time in his UM career, going 4/4 with three singles, a three-run home run, and a walk.

Morales had drawn six walks to just two strikeouts despite his 3/22 start in ACC contests, so putting the ball in play wasn’t a problem, it was just getting on. Morales pulled each of his three base knocks to left, towering his homer to dead center to seal a dominant performance.

Saturday brought more of the same for the team captain. Yoyo delivered another three hits, including a double to spark Miami to their series-clinching win.

The seventh inning saw Morales show off all the tools you needed to see. It started with plate vision, getting up 2-1 in a count before showing off contact, lacing a base hit back up the middle to tie the game at three. When he got on, Yoyo used his underrated speed to race from first to home on a Max Romero Jr. double to make it 5-3, taking his helmet off and roaring after crossing home plate.

The Hurricanes needed this type of performance for another pair of ranked victories, and got it from their third baseman. Yoyo is now up to .323 with 10 RBI in ACC play.

Carson and Karson Bring the Heat

Carolina put runners on second and third with no outs on Friday night. Three strikeouts ensued to keep the Tar Heels off the board.

Anarchy? Nope, just Carson Palmquist.

The Hurricanes’ duo of Palmquist and Karson Ligon were both excellent against UNC, delivering huge outings. The two tossed a combined 15 strikeouts across 10 innings, leading Miami to commanding starts.

Palmquist followed up a career-best outing at then-No. 18 Clemson with another effective display. The southpaw tossed nine strikeouts against North Carolina en route to his team-leading fifth win of the season.

Palmquist has been effective all season, using his off-speed pitches to work strikeouts. His slider stood out against the Tar Heels, using it to fan Alberto Osuna in the 2nd inning and Vance Honeycutt in the third inning. Palmquist is now fifth in the ACC in strikeouts with 44 on the season.

Ligon struggled out of the gates on Saturday, surrendering a two-run home run to UNC’s Johnny Castagnozzi just three batters in. For the remaining 4.1 IP of his outing, Ligon was on the money.

Ligon didn’t allow any extra base hits after the home run, striking out six in his third ACC start. The most important thing to watch from the Hurricane starter was his resilience, getting into high-leverage situations in multiple innings. Each time, the Freshman pulled through, keeping the Tar Heel bats at bay.

The Sarasota native didn’t get a decision against UNC, but continues to impress against ranked opponents this season. Ligon is now third in the ACC in ERA at 1.72 and ninth in the ACC in opponents average. The one-two punch of Carson and Karson helped Miami clinch another ACC series.

Pitching shows its composure

North Carolina had plenty of chances to win this series. Despite trailing by as much as seven on Friday and losing by four on Saturday, UNC had numerous opportunities to swing the momentum in their favor.

For that, give credit to the Hurricane pitchers. Palmquist and Ligon showed their nerves, but the bullpen brought their A-game as well. The Miami pitching staff were able to strand 22 baserunners in their wins on Friday and Saturday, working out of numerous jams.

Alex McFarlane picked up from a rough outing at Clemson to strike out the side out of the UM bullpen, leaving a pair on base. Gage Ziehl was incredible as well, striking out two despite a pair of UNC base hits.

Ziehl has been absolutely lights out in middle relief, giving J.D. Arteaga plenty of reason to keep relying on the reliever. In ACC action, the New York native is now up to 7.2 shutout innings with eight strikeouts, and has allowed just five hits.

The Canes’ young bullpen has gone through many ups and downs to start off this season, but this weekend was a serious upside. UM needs more of these performances to contend for an ACC Coastal title, which opened back up this weekend.

Extra base hits deliver again

When the Canes are getting extra base hits, they’ve been hard to stop. From their series against Boston College to their win over Florida, UM poses a legitimate threat when pushing for extra bags.

In the first two wins over UNC, Miami delivered six extra base hits, with four doubles and two home runs in the wins over the Tar Heels.

The Hurricanes brought the power early and often on Friday night. Dorian Gonzalez Jr. opened the scoring on Friday with a solo homer to right before Morales’ three-run blast sealed the win for good. Jacob Burke’s double was immediately followed up by a UNC error to add another insurance run in the 8-5 win.

Saturday was the day of the double. Miami drove in four runs courtesy of RBI doubles in the 7-3 blowout win. Edgardo Villegas and Morales each drilled doubles in the first inning to instantly bring Miami back from 2-0 down in the bottom of the first. The biggest hit of the game came in the seventh inning, when Maxwell Romero Jr. skied a double off the left-center field wall to give the Hurricanes the lead.

The Hurricanes’ extra base hits dried up the weekend prior at Clemson, so it was important to re-establish a consistent source of hitting. Going into a weekend series at Duke, the Canes will need to keep this streak of hitting up.

Bullpen steals Sunday

The longest game at Mark Light Field needed six different relievers in UM’s come-from-behind effort. The Hurricanes’ bullpen was a constant concern in previous weekends, but was the main reason Miami were able to finish off the sweep.

With the Hurricanes trailing 2-0, three relievers combined to finish off four no-hit innings to get the game to extra innings. UM allowed just two base hits in the final nine innings of Sunday’s 14-inning thriller, propelling them to a 3-2 win.

J.D. Arteaga had to call on multiple relievers that had already thrown this weekend, including Ziehl for his third outing of the weekend. Ronaldo Gallo and Alex McFarlane each shook off tossing 20+ pitches from Friday, while Alejandro Torres tossed a shutout 2.0 IP after throwing that same total on Saturday.

It was RHP Anthony Arguelles who stepped in when the Canes needed him most to deliver a perfect final 2.0 IP. Arguelles fanned two batters and averaged 11 pitches per each inning to earn his first win of the season.

This type of game, and series, can prove as a huge confidence builder for the Canes’ bullpen. After a strong midweek performance at FAU, it seems like the Miami relievers have turned a corner.