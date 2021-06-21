ANALYSIS: Inside UM commit Quan Lee's decision to take UCF official visit
After his Miami Hurricanes official visit two weekends ago, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz High School Quan Lee initially told CaneSport he wanted to take some other visits for fun.But Lee said withou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news