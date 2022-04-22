ANALYSIS: Keys for baseball heading into series against Pittsburgh

This weekend is about refreshing the page for the Miami Hurricanes. A return to Coral Gables, and hopefully, a return to normalcy.

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes open up their seventh ACC series this weekend against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. The first two games are set for 7 p.m., with Sunday’s finale set for 1 p.m.

Last week snapped the Hurricanes’ dominant start to conference play. The Canes won their first six series in conference play, including sweeps over then-No. 13 North Carolina, Duke, and former No. 3 Virginia. Miami (29-8, 14-4 ACC play) lost the first two games in Blacksburg by a combined 18 runs, but responded with a strong game three victory.

The Panthers come into this weekend looking to continue a strong second half. Pitt (21-14, 9-8 ACC) has won each of its last four ACC series, including three rubber match wins over Louisville, Boston College, and then-No. 8 Virginia.

The Hurricanes normally dominate the Panthers, leading the overall series 20-7. Last season, it was Pitt who flipped the script, sweeping the No. 18 Hurricanes by a combined margin of 15 runs. While most of that lineup has moved on, head coach Gino DiMare will be determined to get back on top, trying to sweep Pitt at The Light for the second time in his tenure.

Here are five things to watch in UM’s series against the Pittsburgh Panthers:

Reset buttons for pitching

The last two weeks have featured a slight drop in production for the Miami pitching staff. Even against Florida Atlantic last week, the staff looked shaky.

The problems aren’t long-term issues for the starters, just a couple of rough weekends against some of the most balanced lineups in the ACC and a good FAU team. However, this weekend provides a great chance for the pitching to get back on track.

The Hurricanes are still third in the ACC in opponents’ average and fifth in team ERA. They were incredible against Virginia in their last home series, with the bullpen giving up just two runs.

Last weekend, Virginia Tech pounced all over the Hurricanes’ pitching. The Hokies combined for 32 hits in their two wins, putting up double-figure runs in each.

The trio of Carson Palmquist, Karson Ligon, and Alejandro Rosario struggled in Blacksburg, each pulled early into their outings. Rosario was the best with just one run against him, but really struggled for control, walking three.

It’s an important week for Ligon after two rough outings. Ligon had been the most consistent starter this year, eating up innings while racking up strikeouts with his fastball-changeup combination. At one point, the freshman led the ACC in opponents’ average for starting pitching.

Ligon is 3-0 in starts against unranked opponents, picking up wins over FAU, Boston College, and Duke.

The bullpen saw a slight dropoff, but that might have been due more innings thrown. Watch for right-handers Gage Ziehl and Alejandro Torres to bounce back, but also keep an eye on Anthony Arguelles after a career-high 3.2 innings last weekend

Consistent C.J.

How many times can an NCAA team land a top-40 hitter in the NCAA with keen defensive abilities, and extra-base hit potential? C.J. Kayfus has been the exact presence Miami needed this season, exceeding any expectations.

The sophomore has been nothing short of phenomenal in 2022. Kayfus is third in the ACC in average and is around the top fifteen in both runs scored and walks drawn. The Palm Beach Central HS product is also tied with SS Dominic Pitelli for the RBI lead with 36, while hitting leadoff.

There seems to be nothing that Kayfus’ five-tool prowess doesn’t have. The first baseman is batting a team-best .353 in ACC play, also adding 10 doubles this season.

The month of April has been simply different for Kayfus, who is batting roughly .489 with 14 RBI and 12 runs scored. Even more impressive is the 12 drawn walks, now leading the Hurricanes with 27 BB’s this season.

The first baseman was the exact presence Miami needed after Alex Toral transferred to Florida State. Kayfus showed promise in the 2021 Gainesville Regional with his bat, but his skills have transitioned to the defensive side of the diamond. He’s been reliable, flexible, and durable; crucial for any first baseman.

Kayfus doubled at Pittsburgh last season in his lone at bat, but expect him to have his fingerprints all over this weekend. He has 11 hits in his last six games coming into this weekend, including a three-RBI performance in Miami’s win midweek.

Limit Pitt’s explosiveness

Last season, Pittsburgh launched five home runs against Miami, including two grand slams. This season, the power is still there throughout the Panthers’ lineup.

Pitt enters this weekend tied for fifth in the ACC in home runs, launching 55 as a team. The Panthers are also tied for third in the ACC with 12 triples this season, only one off of Virginia Tech for 12th in the conference.

Pittsburgh lost their top two home run hitters from last season, with infielders David Yanni (12) and Nico Popa (9) both graduating last May. New faces have emerged to help power the Panthers, stepping up from the bottom of the order into the spotlight.

Catcher Tatum Levins has been revolutionary for head coach Mike Bell. The La Salle transfer homered in five straight games for Pitt back in February and March, leading the team with 11 home runs. Levins only had 17 home runs over his 119 games for La Salle, but was always an RBI threat, finishing seventh in the Atlantic-10 last season.

Outfielder Ron Washington Jr. has had a strong senior year, playing his best baseball since being named All-ACC Third Team back in 2018. Washington has nine home runs in 25 starts this season after recording just eight home runs in 2021. Washington is a career .294 hitter against Miami, but had a career-high six RBI against UM in 2019.

The Panthers do an excellent job at the plate at working counts to get the pitches that they want. They’ve struck out the second-least in the conference, only to Notre Dame. The lineup may not be as strong as Virginia or Virginia Tech’s, but they’ll be a good test for the Hurricanes’ pitching staff before a three-game series against Georgia Tech.

Levenson providing pop

With Lorenzo Carrier struggling with a shoulder injury, a mixed bag of Hurricanes have tried to fill in the hole in right field. With time, it looks like DiMare has found the replacement.

Zach Levenson entered Miami with high expectations from the coaching staff after a strong season for Seminole State College of Florida. The Oviedo, Fla. native mashed 12 home runs and 39 RBI in 2021, and now has started to adjust to division one-level pitching.

Like Kayfus, Levenson has really started to impress in March. His bat provides some much-needed power, which flashed potential in games against Towson and UCF.

Levenson has had three multi-hit performances this month, tacking on a home run and 3 RBI. After recording one or fewer hits in each of his first 17 appearances, Levenson has really stepped up in the second half.

His best performance as a Hurricane was a vital one in UM’s last series at home. Levenson paced Miami with three hits, including a solo home run to ignite Miami’s comeback win over then-No. 3 Virginia. The home run was a towering shot, his third pulled home run to left field this season.

Levenson is now batting .286 through his first nine starts in ACC play, earning his way into an everyday player for DiMare’s Hurricanes. Watch for Levenson to try and tally more RBI this weekend against a Pittsburgh staff that ranks 12th in the ACC in team ERA.

Andrew Walters’ domination

It’s the top of the ninth inning and the Hurricanes lead by one after a four-run eight inning. Andrew Walters emerges from the bullpen, set to face off with Florida Atlantic’s three best hitters to wrap up his 11th save of the season.

FAU knew what was coming; a high-octane fastball with two offspeed pitches that help get Walters to two-strike counts. They still had no answers.

It’s been that kind of season for RHP Andrew Walters, who has gone from a middle reliever after transferring from a JUCO school in 2021 to the best closer in college baseball in 2022. After a shutout two innings to secure his 12th save at Virginia Tech, Walters is tied for first in the NCAA in saves.

16 appearances and 21.2 innings thrown for Walters this season, and the Eastern Florida State transfer has yet to give up a run this season, earned or unearned. He wrapped up three saves in his first three weekends as Miami’s closer, including a seven-out save against the rival Florida Gators back in March.

What’s stood out with Walters’ game, besides the unbelievable 0.00 ERA, is his control. He had a strong feel for his pitches last season, giving up just nine walks to 36 strikeouts in just 24 and two-thirds pitched. This season, the numbers aren’t even fair.

Walters has walked just three batters this season, while striking out 41. The combination of a mid-90s fastball and great control has made the righty unhittable when he enters for the ninth.

Opponents are batting just .054 against Walters this season, and the closer should get called on at least once this weekend. Pittsburgh is tied for 10th in the ACC in average, exactly what Walters needs to try and pass Eastern Kentucky’s Will Brian for the most saves in the country.