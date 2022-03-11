Analysis: Keys for baseball to turn things around off UF with BC up next

Just one week removed from a tough series defeat at home vs. the Florida Gators, the Miami Hurricanes open their 2022 ACC Schedule against Boston College at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field tonight.

It’s Boston College’s first trip to Coral Gables since May 2018, a series that Miami won 2-0 before rain canceled the series finale.

The Hurricanes and Eagles met last season at BC, Miami’s first trip to the Eagles’ new Harrington Athletics Village stadium. RHPs Alejandro Rosario and Jake Garland were each shelled on Friday and Sunday, respectively, as the Eagles stunned the Hurricanes for their first series victory over UM.

Gino DiMare’s Hurricanes are coming off a 20-16 ACC record in 2021, their most ACC wins since 2016. UM placed second in the ACC Coastal last season, finishing a half game back of Georgia Tech.

Boston College concluded a Florida road trip this weekend, victors of two out of three in Jacksonville against North Florida before splitting a two-game set at USF.

It’ll be important for Miami to get a good start in the ACC after losing two of their first three league series at The Light last season. Here are five things to watch for as Miami looks to start conference play with a bang:

New-look Eagles

While most of the pitching staff returned from Boston College’s underwhelming 21-28 record last season, Mike Gambino has had a lot of reshuffling to do with his lineups. BC lost five of its starters from 2021, including CF Sal Frelick, who was picked by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round, and 2B Cody Morrissette, who was selected by the Miami Marlins.

Boston College is boosted by a couple of returning pieces that didn’t get significant play time in 2021. One of the biggest surprises of the season is the production of two-way outfielder Joe Vetrano.

Vetrano hit just .148 across 27 games in 2021, but has turned into one of the premier bats in the ACC. The sophomore started his second campaign with nine RBI in his first four games, is ranked top five in the ACC in five separate stats, including tied for second in the ACC in hits, only one off Tommy White’s 26.

Parker Landwehr and Peter Burns are also a lethal catcher duo. Landwehr finished with four RBI in each of BC’s first two series against Austin Peay and North Florida. The two have combined for 19 RBI, with both hitting over .320 this season.

One of the few returning pieces is first baseman Luke Gold, who was 2021 First Team All-ACC. Gold was incredible last weekend, going 8-15 against the Ospreys with three doubles and two runs. He enters this weekend first in the ACC with seven doubles and has scored 14 runs.

In addition, Gold was one of the key pieces to BC’s series win over Miami in 2021. The junior batted .643 with seven RBI, including six coming in the Eagles’ 11-6 win to clinch the series.

It will be a battle for the Hurricane starting pitchers all weekend.

Can Carlos Emerge?

Gino DiMare raved about getting sophomore Carlos Perez back from injury last week against Florida. The catcher sat behind Adrian Del Castillo for the majority of his freshman season, but now has the chance to come into the light.

Perez’s lone home run in 2021 came against Boston College in that Sunday loss, and he finished the year with just six RBI and a .222 average. The Florida Christian product won back-to-back state championships in high school, batting .327 with 50 RBI in his high school career.

In his first at-bat of the season, Perez launched a towering home run against Harvard

Against Florida, Perez had a pair of singles, but was still getting acclimated back to reps against different competition. He has hit in a premier position, batting fifth right behind catcher Maxwell Romero Jr.

Perez dominated in the midweek game against FIU after a couple of days off. Hitting fifth again, Perez snared two doubles and came around to score on a wild pitch thrown by Panther reliever Richie Pena.

It could be interesting to see if Perez also is healthy enough to catch against the Eagles. Perez was Miami’s first-choice defensive catcher last season, moving Adrian Del Castillo to right field for a period late in the season.

Perez’s hand injury has restricted his action within the last two weeks. Regardless of where he plays in the field, the sophomore might have his best chance to truly emerge as a key cog to the Miami offense this weekend.

Bounce back time for Garland?

Jake Garland teased his state championship-winning potential in non-conference play in 2021, but wasn’t sustainable in ACC play. His start to the 2022 season has shown more of the same, but against a Boston College team, this is a game for Garland to remind the Hurricane faithful of his talent.

The first two games this year couldn’t have gone much better for Garland. He started with a career-high eight strikeouts across six innings against Towson, and followed with another shutout six innings against Harvard. The righty dealt against the Crimson, giving up just two hits and facing just 20 batters.

“Jake only threw 63 pitches,” DiMare said. “That’s extremely difficult to do at this level.”

Against Florida, some of the same issues from 2021 came back to bite the third-year sophomore. Garland gave up four straight hits to begin the game, giving up four runs in just 2.1 IP. Garland’s strengths usually consist of getting ground ball outs, but he struggled locating his fastballs against the Gators, leaving a couple of two-strike pitches at waist-level.

In 2021, Garland struggled with a 6.32 ERA in ACC play, in contrast to a 3.64 ERA in non-conference play. This season the improvements started, with his strikeout numbers up to four per game with just two walks.

BC roughed up Garland for seven runs last season, and there should be a sense of motivation for the RHP to get off on the right foot to start conference play. Watch out for a big bounce-back game for the Hurricanes’ Sunday starter.

Andrew Walters’ hot start

Last Friday, Gino DiMare went all-in against the Gators. With two runners on and two outs in the seventh, the Hurricanes needed a reliever to get a much needed out.

But why get just one out when you have a closer who can get seven?

RHP Andrew Walters has been lethal out of the bullpen for Miami this season, already with three saves and 11 punchouts across just seven innings. He’s given up just one hit thus far, keeping his fastball in the mid-90s consistently.

The Eastern Florida State transfer already has three saves in three save opportunities this season. Walters is tied for second in the ACC with Wake Forest’s Eric Adler and Louisville’s Michael Prosecky for saves, only trailing Clemson’s Ryan Ammons.

The Hurricanes have had a consistent string of closers under DiMare, especially with Carson Palmquist last season. Palmquist led the ACC in saves last season, and now Walters is ready to be battle-tested in the ACC.

Boston College scored nine runs in ninth innings last weekend, including six in their come-from-behind win at North Florida on Saturday. With a balanced lineup throughout, the Eagles should be a great test for Walters.

Organizing the bullpen

Miami lost a lot of their pitching staff from 2021, including RHP Daniel Federman, LHP Spencer Bodanza, and RHP Jake Smith. The 2022 Hurricanes bullpen is young, but needs to find consistency soon.

Miami used nine separate relievers in their 11-3 loss to Florida last Sunday, with seven giving up at least one run. After their first three weekend series, only two relievers have an ERA below 3.50: Walters and RHP Ronaldo Gallo.

Against FIU, the bullpen struggled again after Alex McFarlane only tossed 4.0 innings. Jordan Dubberly, who had started the season strong, gave up a run on one walk and one hit. Alejandro Torres gave up a run on a walk, a hit by pitch, and a wild pitch. Rafe Schlesinger also gave up a run on two hits and a walk.

In the first two Friday games of the season, UM really struggled with the bullpen. Relievers gave up a pair of runs in three innings against Towson before Walters shut the Tigers down. Against Harvard, the Miami bullpen gave up six runs between the seventh and eight innings.

UM’s bullpen had to stretch a lot deeper in games due to the starters getting acclimated. Carson Palmquist, as good as he’s been, has only thrown 5.1 IP as his season-long. Alejandro Rosario and Jake Garland have each been bounced early.

The only Hurricane starter to go past 6.0 IP all season has been RHP Karson Ligon. While the Canes bullpen has struggled, they also have been asked to do a lot more than expected.

Regardless, against a BC team averaging 8.8 runs per contest, it’ll be important to get the bullpen pitching consistent innings to set up Walters later in the game. Miami can’t afford to have Walters doing numerous six-to-seven out saves on Friday nights, limiting the Canes’ bullpen like they did against Florida.