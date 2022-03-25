ANALYSIS: Larranaga stresses the fun aspect, and his players are responding

After advancing to the Sweet 16, coach Jim Larrañaga asked his team, "We’re going to Chicago, what are we going for?"

Point guard Bensley Joseph shouted back, "a business trip.

Larrañaga, beaming smile as always, belted back "For the Sweet Sixteen!"

The pressure of the NCAA Tournament can get to everyone around the world of college basketball. Players get nervous, coaches stress, fans scream and panic.

Larrañaga doesn’t need to drill the importance of March Madness. His players know that already. Larrañaga’s message to his team all tournament has been simple.

“Stay loose and smile a lot,” Larrañaga said. “There’s a reason why it’s called the big dance. It should be fun.”

It seems awfully relaxed for win-or-go-home situations. Two of the five Miami starters had never played in the NCAA Tournament. Kam McGusty and Sam Waardenburg had never made it past the first round.

Through two rounds, the full-tooth grins and positive expressions of the Miami Hurricanes have gone viral. The intimate relationships and trust between coaching staff and team caught national attention in Miami’s wins over USC and Auburn.

From Charlie Moore and Larrañaga’s embrace after the Auburn win, to Larrañaga’s viral dance with Rodney Miller Jr., calling out former Auburn star Charles Barkley, Coach L is treating March as a celebration, not as a tournament.

“Honestly, I was surprised he still has some dance moves in him,” Miami junior Jordan Miller said with a grin. “Seeing him dance, all of us were fired up.”

His players have followed Larrañaga’s teachings well all season. Coach L knew Miami was building something when getting Moore and Miller from the Transfer Portal, and UM had proved naysayers wrong all season.

It’s clear the admiration the players have for Larrañaga. Moore and Miller both praised his great tournament success. Kam McGusty recalled watching videos of Coach L dancing in the locker room as a high schooler.

“Every time he leads one of his teams to the dance, they do special things,” McGusty said. “He’s not a coach that’s going to be yelling or screaming at us… he’s the one who tells us we need to have fun and preaching to us to enjoy the moment.”

Miami’s game plan was drawn up and executed well in the first two NCAA Tournament games in Greenville, South Carolina. Both games, Miami were drawn up against tough matchups, with the USC Trojans and Auburn Tigers both ranked in the AP Top 25 for a majority of the season.

The Hurricanes did exactly what they had to do to give themselves a chance at advancing. UM held USC forward Isaiah Mobley without a point in the first half, Auburn big men Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, SEC First Team forwards, shot a combined 13.6% from the floor, with Miami’s four-guard setup running circles around Bruce Pearl’s Tigers.

“The way he loves his players, the way he prepares us all around - [Larrañaga] has been there before. He knows what to do, he knows how to tell us what to do,” Moore said.

Moore has been the Miami “quarterback” all season long, and has played beautiful basketball in this tournament. Miami has committed just seven turnovers and had 32 assists in their wins, showcasing what they can do as a team.

The guards trust each other, the forwards are clicking, and the Canes are heading into the second weekend of March Madness fresh from two of their best wins of the season. All with smiles on their faces, exactly what Coach Larrañaga wanted to see from his team.

Miami faces 11-seeded Iowa State at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday, March 25th at 9:59 P.M. The game will be broadcasted nationally on TBS.

Expect strong play from Miami.

And a lot of smiles.