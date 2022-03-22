ANALYSIS: Lot of positives for Cane baseball after taking 2 of 3 at Clemson

Yohandy Morales was confident in his Hurricane teammates at the start of the season, boldly claiming Miami would prove doubters wrong as a young, scrappy team. In their first road series of the season, Miami took two out of three games at No. 18 Clemson to put the ACC on notice in a busy weekend in the conference. It was overall a successful stay in South Carolina for the Miami Hurricanes, winning their second ACC series of the season. The Canes pounced to an 11-0 lead on Friday to win 11-4 and overcame mistakes on Saturday to a 4-1 win before giving up 20 runs and losing the final game of the series. After the second win, Cane coach Gino DiMare said, “Of all the games we’ve played so far that was probably the toughest and gritty. Having to battle late in the game, that’s what you want. We’re going to have to play a lot of games like that.” Clemson, which was off to its best start in 30 years this season with two losses entering the weekend, was left reeling in the opening two games. The Tigers (15-4, 1-2 ACC) were shutout for the first seven innings on Friday, and only were able to score on a throwing error on Saturday. The Hurricanes (13-6, 4-2 ACC) used some great small ball on Friday to secure victory, working around just two extra base hits. While Sunday wasn’t the Canes' day, the takeaways from games one and two outweighed Sunday’s blowout defeat, leaving plenty of happy faces for the Canes in South Carolina. Some notes on the team after the series:

Palmquist Near Perfect

There were doubts of LHP Carson Palmquist as a full-time starter. He gave up home runs in each of his four starts, couldn’t get through six full innings, and gave up nine earned runs in his first ACC start versus Boston College. Those doubters, along with over 3,700 Tigers fans, were silenced on Friday night. Palmquist tossed a career-high 6.1 IP on Friday, blanking the Tigers with a career-best 11 strikeouts. Clemson got just five base runners through that time frame, getting just one extra base hit on a Benjamin Blackwell double to lead off the fourth. The third-year sophomore was dominant from the first pitch, starting the game with three perfect innings against the Tigers. What stood out all night was the placement of his fastballs, repeatedly putting his heaters in the right spot. Palmquist consistently got ahead of the Clemson batters, limiting high-stress situations in individual at bats. “I believed all day long that we were going to play and kept my routine,” Palmquist said. “I felt really good and confident in all my pitches. I wanted to work and fill up the strike zone.” His strikeouts were a product of mixing in fastballs and off-speed pitches. Clemson entered the weekend with the most strikeouts in the ACC, and Palmquist went right to work. Major credit to pitching Coach J.D. Arteaga, who had a perfect plan for both Palmquist and RHP Karson Ligon on Saturday. Palmquist’s 11 strikeouts were the most by a Hurricane since Chris McMahon’s 10 against Towson in 2020. After three strong starts against Towson, Harvard, and Florida, there was going to be a game that Palmquist struggled, the question was whether he could respond to it. The left-hander’s fourth win of the season was a masterful performance, shrugging off the loss against BC.

Plate discipline a huge improvement

On the other side of the diamond, the Hurricanes were excellent this weekend at working counts. The Florida series saw Miami not challenge the arms of the top-15 Gators, but were patient to make progress at the No. 18 Tigers. The Canes were able to chase Tigers starter Mack Anglin out after just 3.1 IP on Friday en route to their blowout win. Team captain Yohandy Morales drew a career-high three walks on Friday, making a huge impact even without a base hit. Anglin entered Friday with 13 walks given up all season, and the Hurricanes did their homework on the Tigers' starter. Miami consistently got ahead in counts, not allowing Anglin to use his off-speed pitches. The Hurricanes drew nine walks in Friday’s win to just nine strikeouts. UM worked numerous counts effectively throughout the series, but especially in their win Friday night. As the series went on, the vision at the plate regressed. The Hurricanes drew just six walks in the final two games but were hit by three pitches. The promise was what stood out, with Miami using small-ball offense to take advantage of the Tigers. If the Hurricanes can consistently use their formula on Friday night, it could be a huge boost in more ACC series.

3. Pitelli growing comfortable in ACC

Miami’s number-one ranked recruiting class from 2021 has flashed potential. All have made jumps to year two, but none as drastic as Hurricane shortstop Dominic Pitelli. In his freshman season, Pitelli batted just .219 with two home runs. His defense was always impressive, but his contributions with the bat left much to be desired. The Doral Academy product went to work in Fall ball to improve his swing, and it’s paid off. Hitting coach Norberto Lopez worked consistently on changing some of the mechanics in Pitelli’s swing. The shortstop was determined to deliver for his team at the plate and this period has shown it. This month of March has been all Dominic Pitelli. The sophomore is on a team-best 11-game hit streak, recording four hits and 3 RBI in Miami’s series win at Clemson. Pitelli’s best performance this weekend came on Saturday, going 2/3 with a walk. He has recorded five multi-hit games over this hit streak, the second-longest hit streak of the season by a Hurricane (C.J. Kayfus, 12). Pitelli is tied for the team lead average (.409, Dorian Gonzalez Jr.) and RBI (11, Edgardo Villegas) during ACC competition. Not to mention, PItelli made numerous exceptional plays in the field against Clemson, one of the standout Hurricane players.

Andrew Walters continues to impress

The Hurricanes have only gotten to four save situations this season. The mix of blowouts against weaker competition and six losses have limited RHP Andrew Walters’ save opportunities in 2022, but in those chances, he has been lights out. With Miami ahead by three with two innings to go, DiMare turned to the Eastern Florida State transfer for a six-out save. What followed was nothing short of dominance. Walters tossed a perfect 2.0 IP for his ACC-tying fourth save of the season, his third perfect innings this season. The closer hardly allowed any contact against Clemson. Walters fanned four batters, two in each inning, allowing only groundout to Dylan Brewer and a Blake Wright pop out. The third-year Sophomore needed just 27 pitches to tame the Tigers. His weapon of choice was his fastball, continuing to reach peak velocities this season. After six days off, Walters hammered heaters again and again against the Tigers, touching 97 MPH twice on Saturday. Walters has been just that for the Hurricanes this season, a weapon. When called on, he’s provided the most consistent and effective outings of any pitcher, now with 18 strikeouts to just one walk through his first 10.0 IP. It’s clear to see why the coolest man in Coral Gables is so dominant. Now, it’s just a matter of giving Walters more opportunities to showcase his stuff.

Gage Ziehl emerging in middle relief