ANALYSIS: Miami Hurricanes at Florida State
It's arguably the most meaningless Miami vs. Florida State matchup in recent memory.The Hurricanes enter the game with a 4-4 record, 2-3 in the ACC.FSU? 4-4 and 3-3 in the conference.It's a far cry...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news