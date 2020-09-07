ANALYSIS: Miami Hurricanes official depth chart released
There were some surprises ... and mainly what was expected ... on Miami's official depth chart that was announced today.The big question mark position battles?Well, the backup to starting QB D'Eriq...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news