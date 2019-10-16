News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 02:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins
CaneSport.com
Staff

The triple-option offense is gone.And, for the most part this season, so are the wins.Yes, Georgia Tech has struggled as expected after Paul Johnson retired after running his unique offensive attac...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}