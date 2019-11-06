News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 02:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville

QB Micale Cunningham
QB Micale Cunningham
CaneSport.com
Staff

Coming off the big win in Tallahassee, the Miami Hurricanes will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday afternoon against Louisville in the home finale.And this isn't the same Cardinals team t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}