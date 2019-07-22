News More News
Analysis: Miami lands four-star Chantz Williams

David Berry • Rivals.com
@RealDaveBerry
Rivals.com Video Producer

Woody Wommack breaks down defensive end Chantz Williams and his commitment to the Hurricanes.

