ANALYSIS: UM battles back from 28-point deficit, can't pull it out in end
A wacky and weird game on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium saw the Canes come up on the short end of a 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech.Miami battled back from an early 28-0 deficit spurred by four turnove...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news