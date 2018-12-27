Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-27 19:58:06 -0600') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Wisconsin run game, ineffective UM offense dooms Canes

Eoutlrf9yynxjs8cevv0
CaneSport.com
Staff

The Hurricanes came out as cold as the weather at the sub-40 degree Pinstripe Bowl in New York City on Thursday night.It was 14-0 Wisconsin before you could blink - okay, 3:30 into the game.And whi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}