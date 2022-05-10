ANALYSIS: New approach to recruiting could net big rewards

The cycle is pretty much the same every year.

It starts in January with junior days, or in Miami’s case under Mario Cristobal the rebranded “Elite Prospect Day” that saw every weekend and most weekdays of the contact period filled with visitors to campus.

After the dead period in February, the recruiting visits continue in March and April and are incorporated along with watching spring practices.

Then comes spring evaluations, when college coaches spread out across the country for several weeks in May to visit high schools and, usually, hand out a bunch of new offers. Recruits aren’t allowed to talk with coaches in-person on those visits, but often a high school coach will put the student-athlete on the phone with a coach.

As it pertains to Miami? The above has not changed from Manny Diaz to Cristobal or under any prior Cane coach.

But the way this new staff under Cristobal has attacked it is completely new to the University of Miami.

It started with all the offers going out once the new coaches were in place, including more than 60 to offensive linemen alone. In the past, many times, these offers were followed by weeks and sometimes even months of silence from Cane coaches.

Not anymore.

So far all the recruits we have followed up with that land January offers and beyond have continued to hear from Miami coaches. Now, is there variation in there? Sure. As Johnathan Cline told us in this morning’s update, he is hearing from every Cane coach on the staff and gets a daily message from UM. For some other targets it’s a weekly message, or somewhat less frequent phone calls. That’s normal for good recruiters. You chase the top kids on the board as hard as possible. With others you keep the relationship alive and you never know what may come of it.

Something else we haven't seen in the past: The level of transparency in the building. Not only has Cristobal reversed the years-long rule of no parents allowed at practices, but he's also opened the building to recruits. They have sat in on pre-spring practice meetings. Heck, we even talked with recruits that were allowed at pre-scrimmage walkthroughs.

This is a program that now wants recruits to know everything, instead of just seeing bits and pieces. There are also an unprecedented amount of visitors on campus, including 4 and 5 stars, from the middle of January and onward, probably at least double what we can remember in terms of recruit visitors on that level and scale.

The staff has also cast as wide a net in terms of scholarship offers as we can remember ... and coaches are following up on those offers. They also set up group chats with each recruits and multiple coaches, and have separate chats with prospects and their family members. It's a lot of work, tireless hours being put in that past staffs have not allocated to anywhere near this level. We heard whispers last year that Manny Diaz felt decommits were hurting the Canes' image with other recruits, which is understandable. And it's why he instituted a rule where once a recruit committed that was it, no visits, done deal. But that also meant that Diaz and his staff weren't quite as willing to put themselves out there for some big fish that might spurn them on a national stage at announcements. It was a double-edged sword.

The new approach is just good old-fashioned hard work in recruiting.

Will it pay off?

Time will tell.

But this is what we know for sure: Under the last few Cane head coaches, we’ve seen a lot of offers this time of year go out to so-called “projects” or guys that don’t have a lot of bigtime offers. Sometimes those players would commit, often as 2- or 3-stars.