ANALYSIS: News and notes heading into another UM-UF baseball series

The history, the animosity, the intensity. The sold-out crowds under the floodlights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. There’s buzz, noise and energy all around Coral Gables with two baseball powerhouses meeting again starting tonight.

Few college baseball series capture the same excitement of the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes. These type of games are what brings recruits to commit to the respective programs, coaches to game plan weeks in advance, and draws fans, media and more from all across the country. The series begins tonight at 7 p.m., with Saturday also at 7 before a noon Sunday finale.

“It’s a big deal - they hate us, we hate them,” said RHP Karson Ligon. “It’s [been] a big rivalry for a long time, and nobody likes to lose.”

Miami’s last home series against then-No. 1 Florida was agonizing, with UM unable to capitalize on strong starts from RHPs Brian Van Belle and Chris McMahon. It ended with Florida’s first sweep in Coral Gables since 2012.

Last season was the Hurricanes’ turn to shock, taking two out of three at UF’s new home stadium, Florida Ballpark.

This is the lowest that Florida (No. 14) and Miami (No. 22) have been ranked per D1 Baseball when facing off against each other in the last five seasons, but that only adds more fuel to the fire. These are two teams looking for redemption from a 2021 that ended in disappointing fashion, and Miami is looking for its first winning series against Florida at home since 2014.

Florida (8-2) and Miami (7-1) each know the stakes, both know the importance of winning this series. The Gators have more experience in terms of returning personnel, but the Hurricanes enter with their best start to a season in nine years. Here’s what you need to know going into the biggest series of the season for Miami:

New Weekend Rotation

There’s no question that the most-anticipated answer that Miami head coach Gino DiMare would give during his Thursday availability was who would start on Friday. RHP Alejandro Rosario had given up 10 earned runs in his first two starts, whilst LHP Carson Palmquist and RHP Jake Garland each pitched well in their first two wins of the season.

DiMare went through eight different rotations in 2021, and now will make his first change to the weekend starters . Palmquist moves up to Friday night and freshman Karson Ligon earns his second start of the season on Saturday. Rosario is out of the rotation after just two weeks of play.

“We’re going to sit Rosario just because he’s got a dead arm, his arm is tired,” DiMare said. “He’s a mid-90s guy that can get it up even higher… his velocity dropped to the upper 80s in the third inning [against Harvard]. We’re going to hold him out this weekend and reassess and hopefully have him back next weekend.”

Palmquist has been close to unhittable in his first two Saturday starts. The NCWBA First Team All-American in 2021 has a team-best 16 strikeouts through his first 10.1 IP, and is tied for fifth in the ACC in strikeouts looking.

The lone issue with Palmquist is the strength of the contact he’s given up. Palmquist has allowed just five base hits this season, but two have been home runs, the lone two runs against the southpaw this season. It was a worry at the end of last season, giving up two in the ACC Tournament and two in the Gainesville regional.

Ligon will make his second start as a Hurricane on Saturday night, his first weekend starting opportunity. In his first start against FAU, the Sarasota, Fla. native gave up just one run on two hits across 5.0 IP, striking out eight Owls batters.

“He threw very well in that midweek game,” DiMare said. “With Karson Ligon, we have a lot of confidence in him as a freshman, and he’s earned the right [to start vs Florida].”

Ligon tosses in the low-to-mid 90s on his fastball with an effective changeup which leads to a lot of healthy hack and misses from opposing batters. DiMare praised his breaking balls for showing improvement, and now gets the biggest test of his young career.

Garland, named one of the two team captains and the Sunday starter, has been one of the top ground ball pitchers in the ACC this season. Opponents are batting just .147 against the six-foot-five starter, tied with Pittsburgh’s Logan Evans for the 7th best oAVG in the conference.

Jacob Burke Balling

DiMare promised that OF Jacob Burke would be a fan favorite for Hurricanes faithful in the 2022 season. So far, it looks like fans are coming around to Burke’s stellar play.

Burke was a consistent danger at the plate during his two seasons in the Southland Conference. He was named to the Second Team All-Southland last season, leading the conference in steals while contributing 43 RBI in 55 games.

The Southeast Louisiana transfer leads Miami with two home runs and 11 RBI through his first eight games as a Cane. His 11 RBI is tied for 10th in the ACC with five others after the opening two weekends.

“You don’t get many Louisiana guys coming to play at Miami, but that’s one of the benefits of the portal,” DiMare said. “He reminds me of a lot of the guys that played during my era… he plays with no fear.”

It’s not just the pop that’s flashed with Burke so far. Amongst starters, Burke is second on the team in on-base percentage, tied for second in walks, and third in average. The power has flashed, but the consistent part of his game is his contact.

Burke’s versatility in the field has been a welcome addition for DiMare. He’s played in all three outfield positions this season, mostly featuring in left field. His best play in the field came on Sunday, recovering a double by Harvard CF Hunter Baldwin, taking one step, and beaming a throw to Yohandy Morales at third base to beat Baldwin by two steps.

While the stolen bases haven’t been a part of his game as a Hurricane yet, his five-tool style has been a huge boost for UM in their first eight games. This weekend won’t be the first time he’s faced Power Five talent, recording six hits and 4 RBI in a four-game series at PAC-12 school Arizona last season. UF may be the best talent he’s faced in his collegiate career, but he enters the series with the utmost confidence.

“I feel good, we just have to trust our preparation,” Burke said. “Playing teams like Florida is a reason why Miami was so attractive out of the transfer portal. It’s a dream to play in series like this with such history and such a great rivalry, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Burke has been hitting fifth for the majority of the season, but DiMare alluded to Burke moving up in the order with how he has delivered.

Who gets the start in center?

The position that has seen the most consistent rotation so far has been in centerfield, where three different Hurricanes have started.

Sophomore Jacoby Long won the job in spring ball but, outside of a two-run home run game against FAU, is just 3-for-17 with one RBI. The Palm Beach Gardens product batted a team-low .154 during opening weekend against Towson.

Long has still provided a couple of good plays defensively. He made an exceptional catch to rob Harvard’s Logan Bravo of extra bases, diving out to his right side to snare a solid hit from the Crimson third baseman. His wiry frame covers a lot of ground in center, and he is one of five Hurricanes to steal a base this season.

Edgardo Villegas is the only other Hurricane to make multiple starts in center. The freshman has similar speed to Long, playing both baseball and track and field in high school. Villegas is batting .333 on the season, albeit in just six at bats and two starts. His on-base percentage is far superior to Long’s, a .600 OBP% due to two walks and two hit by pitches drawn during the Harvard series.

Villegas may not have the defensive capabilities as Long, but could work his way into the starting lineup after a big week of practice.

Long innings will be crucial

Starting pitching has been make-or-break in the last two seasons when the Canes and Gators clashed. This season will be no different, and has been the deciding factor in the combined three losses between Florida and Miami this season.

As mentioned, the Hurricanes had struggled in each of their first two Friday performances, only getting a combined 9.0 IP from Rosario. UM gave up eight runs to Towson and 11 runs versus Harvard the respective Friday games. In the other five games this season, Miami have conceded just seven runs.

“It’s important that these guys can build up their pitch count,” DiMare said. “You don’t want to use a lot of your bullpen on Friday with two games left. If you’ve got the opportunity to get into the bullpens, that’ll carry into Saturday and especially Sunday. You want your starters at this point to give at least six good innings.”

Florida’s lone blemish this season was losing two out of three games against a then-unranked Liberty Flames. In each of their two losses, starters Timmy Manning and Pierce Coppola combined to go just 7.1 IP, needing the bullpen to work long stretches to stay in the respective games.

The last time this series was played at Mark Light, the Gators pitchers were all over UM’s hitters. Tommy Mace went 7.0 IP in Friday’s 2-1 win, Jack Leftwich got through 6.0 IP in a 7-4 Gator victory, and Hunter Barco finished through 5.1 IP. All of the three only gave up one earned run.

In last season’s clash, the team whose starter was pulled early lost both games. RHP Daniel Federman managed just 4.1 IP in Miami’s 7-5 opening day loss to Florida, and Barco was chased in just 3.1 IP in Miami’s rubber game victory.

Jake Garland has pitched 12.0 IP already this season, tied for the 6th most innings thrown by an ACC pitcher this season. The Hurricanes will need to get their starters deeper into the game as they face their first true test.

Meet the Gators

Florida enters this series on a seven-game winning streak after dropping the final two games against Liberty during opening weekend. Their bats have shone brightest already, ranked top-five in the Southeastern Conference in average, doubles, total runs, and home runs.

The long ball has been huge early for head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, now in his 15th season as UF’s skipper. 24 home runs across 10 games ranks second in the SEC, only behind Tennessee’s ridiculous 25 bombs in eight games.

Leading the way has been sophomore Sterlin Thompson. O’Sullivan said Thompson could be one of the most underrated parts of UF’s lineup this season, but after five home runs and 13 RBI in 10 games, it’s clear to see why Thompson is listed as a consensus top-90 MLB draft product.

Last season, the brother duo of Adrian and Christian Del Castillo worked wonders for Miami against the Gators. This year, UF boasts a brother duo of Jud and Derec Fabian, who have combined for four home runs and 15 RBI already this season.

Jud Fabian is going to be a key piece for Florida all weekend. His team-leading 20 HR’s last season ranked second in the SEC, and turned down being selected 40th overall by the Boston Red Sox to push for a College World Series with UF. He has struggled against the Hurricanes in his career, batting just .194 with 13 strikeouts in nine career appearances versus Miami.

Starting pitching for Florida has been a mixed bag, apart from LHP Hunter Barco. From the first pitch of the season, the third-year sophomore has been ruthless, striking out 11 batters in UF’s win over Liberty before a career-high 12 K’s last weekend against Georgia State.

Barco’s 23 combined strikeouts is first in the SEC and third in the nation, only behind UCLA’s Thatcher Hurd and Florida State’s Parker Messick.

“We have to do what we’ve been doing these first two weeks; taxing at bats, getting the pitches that we need to hit,” catcher Maxwell Romero Jr. said. “We want to be a tough out, no matter how it is.”