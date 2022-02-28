ANALYSIS: News and notes off Canes' baseball series vs. Harvard

Sometimes a minor setback is needed for a major comeback. In their second weekend series of the season, a sense of overcoming adversity was needed following the Miami Hurricanes’ first loss in 2022.

After suffering the first loss of the season, the No. 24 Hurricanes overcame their 11-6 Friday night loss to the Harvard Crimson. UM finished the weekend on top, scrapping a 2-1 win on Saturday before an emphatic 10-0 win to clinch the series on Sunday.

Harvard were playing their first baseball since March 8, 2020, and came out on fire on Friday, launching a pair of two-run home runs before a four-run eighth inning clinched victory for the Crimson.

“We weren’t very happy with how we played on Friday,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “You have to be able to come back. Baseball’s a game where you don’t have a week off like football… if you lose that first game, you have to find a way to win the next one and even up the series.”

Miami delivered a dominant pitching performance on Saturday night, with LHP Carson Palmquist setting a career-high nine strikeouts across five innings. The bats weren’t quite there, but the UM bullpen held the Crimson scoreless for the final four innings to even the series.

From the first pitch, Sunday was all Miami (7-1), already blasting in front 8-0 within the first two innings. Harvard (1-2) had no answer for Jacob Burke’s season-best four-RBI performance, with sophomores C.J. Kayfus and Carlos Perez each hitting home runs in the 10-0 route.

The 7-1 start to the campaign is Miami’s best start since the 2013 season. In a series that had numerous ups and downs, here are the biggest takeaways from Harvard-Miami.

Rosario struggles Friday Night

In his first start of the season, RHP Alejandro Rosario raised a good amount of questions. The sophomore gave up 5 runs across 5.0 IP in a no decision against Towson, but Miami was able to prevail 10-8 opening night. After his outing against Harvard, those question marks turned to bold exclamation points. For the second consecutive Friday, Rosario got figured out by lower-level competition. The Miami Christian product gave up 5 runs in just 4.0 innings, rising his ERA to 10.00 after just 9.0 IP.

The problems for Rosario were almost identical to the troubles he faced the week prior; getting through the order a second time. He retired the order in commanding style to start, tossing a pair of 1-2-3 innings to begin the night, adding two strikeouts and getting a double-play ball in the second.

In the third and fourth, Harvard adjusted to the Hurricanes’ Friday starter. Rosario’s control struggled mightily in his latter two innings, leaving plenty of fastballs and off speed pitches in prime positions for the Harvard hitters.

The fourth inning sealed his outing, starting on a double by Harvard SS Jake Berger off the left-center wall. After getting ahead of Sawyer Feller with an 0-2 count, Rosario left a hanging breaking ball over the heart of the plate, and Feller took advantage. The designated hitter launched a two-run blast over the left field wall, giving Harvard a 5-2 lead.

DiMare used eight different weekend rotations during ACC play last season, and with the ever-talented Florida Gators coming to town next weekend, he might have to switch the sophomore out of Friday night.

Andrew Walters could be the real deal

RHP Andrew Walters said that he “lived for those one inning, two innings of glory” when asked about his new closer role in 2022. So far, Walters has proven to be the clear best arm from the Hurricanes’ bullpen.

After a shutout 1.2 IP to open the season vs Towson, Walters got his first save opportunity in eight days on Saturday night, with the Hurricanes holding onto a narrow 2-1 lead. From watching his confidence and delivery, there was no missed time off.

“Everybody on this team trusts Walters,” Yohandy Morales said, following Saturday’s win, “We knew he was going to come in and get the job done.”

When the Hurricanes needed a dominant performance, they got it. Six up, six down for UM’s new closer, earning his second save of the season.

Walters’ fastball touched 97 MPH in his second save of the season, striking out three Harvard batters. Harvard couldn’t get a ball out of the infield in the final two innings, grounding out three times.

Walters impressed in his first season at Miami, recording a 1.46 ERA in 19 appearances. He was a strikeout threat in 2021, recording 36 K’s in 24.2 IP.

In 2022, Walters is already up to 7 strikeouts in 3.2 IP. The Hurricanes had the best closer in the ACC in Carson Palmquist last season, and might be blessed with another great closer if the Palm Bay, Fla. native can keep it up.

Opportunities wasted early

Saturday’s win was a relieving win for UM, but also a frustrating night for the Hurricanes’ hitters. After scoring at least nine runs in each of their first five games, Miami just couldn’t quite get get it done with runners in scoring position in the first two games.

“This is a young team [that] has seven new guys in the lineup,” DiMare said. “They’re still learning how to play together, do the right things. It’s a constant [process] of repeating things, they’ll learn as the time goes on.”

On Friday night, Miami left eight runners on base en route to an 11-6 defeat. Freshman Lorenzo Carrier struck out swinging with two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the first, and that seemed to set a bad tempo for the first two nights.

Saturday’s 2-1 win could have been a lot more convincing with some key at bats going a different way. The Hurricanes left 10 men on in Saturday’s victory, leaving a very frustrated mood at Mark Light.

The Hurricanes would load the bases three separate times that game, going a combined 0/4 with the bases loaded. Freshmen Gonzalez Jr. and Carrier struck out consecutively in the first inning, Dominic Pitelli flew out in the third, and Jacoby Long was caught swinging in the fifth.

“As soon as we get that one big hit with all these guys on base, you’re going to see the floodgates open,” DiMare said. “It’s how this game is, everybody relaxes and they get better at-bats.”

Miami would resolve the issues on Sunday in their 10-0 win, but full credit Saturday went to the UM pitching staff to keep the Crimson at bay. With tougher competition coming to Miami this month, the Hurricanes might be made to pay in the future.

Yoyo sparks Miami

Third baseman Yohandy Morales’ first five games of 2022 could best be described as underwhelming. The Miami native had just four hits in those games, but also managed four RBI.

Harvard did their homework to try and contain the 2021 All-ACC Freshman team member, but to no avail. Morales got on base seven times this weekend, batting .500 with a career-high three walks drawn on Friday.

Yoyo got on in numerous ways against the Crimson. Friday saw the sophomore draw a career-high three walks in a one-for-two effort. Saturday was his day to shine, grabbing his first multi-hit performance of the season with a three-for-four showing.

As a true freshman, he hit .284 across 53 games. Morales used the entire field in Saturday’s win. His first single was a sharp line drive to left field, while his second single poked through into right field.

The third at bat was the best and biggest AB for Miami in the game. The first pitch of the fifth inning, Morales turned on it and scorched a triple to straight away center field. He began Saturday night with just three extra base hits in the first six games, fired up in front of a packed Mark Light crowd.

“I was just thinking, whatever I can do to get our team going,” Morales said. “Thankfully enough it was a triple, and I was celebrating at third base… Max obviously came up with a great hit, and I got to throw up the U to the fans.”

A few pitches later, Maxwell Romero Jr. would bring the third baseman home on an RBI double, proving to be the winning run of the game. Morales will head into next weekend’s series batting .321 after a dominant three-game set.

Jake Garland, Captain’s Honor

Jake Garland was named a team captain for his leadership and passion for Hurricanes baseball off the field. This weekend, he showed how to lead by example to some of the young pitchers on staff.

The Jupiter, Fla. native was excellent for a second consecutive weekend to begin the 2022 season. Garland tossed a shutout six innings for the second week in a row, limiting the Crimson to just two hits and one walk through the first two-thirds of Sunday’s 10-0 win.

“I thought I was really efficient at just working down in the zone, which is my key with my fastball,” Garland said. “[It] helped get me some ground ball and get my defense behind me.”

Similar to a prime David Price, Garland got most of his outs by getting soft contact from the Harvard batters. 12 of the 18 outs from the right-handed starter were groundouts.

“He got a lot of ground balls, got ahead of hitters,” DiMare said. “He threw six innings and 63 pitches, that’s really unusual and hard to do at the college level.”

He ended his outing in cruise control, retiring the final 11 batters that he faced, and striking out the final two in the sixth inning. Garland finished with just three strikeouts after setting down a career-best eight K’s in last weekend’s win over Towson.

Garland and the Hurricanes face the biggest challenge of their season next weekend when they welcome the No. 15 Florida Gators (6-2) to Coral Gables. Similarly to their series versus Harvard, Miami lost the series opener, but won the final two games.