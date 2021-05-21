ANALYSIS: No one currently in portal a take, '22 class could be small as 16
When you look at the roster numbers after the COVID outbreak added another year of eligibility to players, perhaps Manny Diaz would be forgiven if he added a math major to the Miami Hurricanes staf...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news