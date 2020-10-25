ANALYSIS: Now Canes must reverse recent history, finish season strong
Now is the pivotal point of the season for the Miami Hurricanes.Do they extend the momentum of their 5-1 start, or do they self-destruct as they almost did Saturday against Virginia and as they hav...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news