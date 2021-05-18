ANALYSIS: Richt 32-team playoff idea might benefit Canes

The debate's raged for years.

A college football playoff, and how it would work.

Of course, the system went from the traditional bowls to the current four-team playoffs which is contracted through 2025. But maybe the current playoff is not a big enough field.

You look at the last several seasons and it just seems like the same teams over and over again. Clemson. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. LSU. In the last six years those are the same teams over and over again playing in the national championshp game.

The exposure isn't there for a ton of other programs nationally, and traditional bowls' importance is reduced.

So perhaps a new playoff system is needed.

And former Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt has what some think is a radical idea.

A 32-team playoff.

If NCAA basketball can have a 64-team tournament, why not? Well, of course, football is a bit of a different animal given the physical rigors. But it's worth taking a closer look.

Richt told DawgNation that with "out of the box thinking" a 32-team playoff could work.

So how would it function?

"You would have to shorten the regular season, which would make some people crazy,” Richt said. “But if there was that type of (32-team) playoff system, there would be a lot of revenue, and that would lead to more revenue sharing across the board that would compensate for not having that extra game or two.”

Richt said league championship games might or might not exist in the new format.

“You won’t have the UCFs or the Cincinnati’s, the undefeated or great Group of Five schools, getting left out,” Richt said. “Somebody could cry about being No. 33.

"But there’s no way anybody could say the best team didn’t win the national title.”

He has a point, right?

And, from a purely Miami perspective, how exciting would it be for fans to not have to consider a two-loss UM team a failure? UM could lose to an Alabama in the regular season and a Clemson in the ACC title game, for instance, win the rest of the games and get a chance at redemption in an exciting postseason.

It's food for thought.