ANALYSIS: Should Manny Diaz bring in a defensive coordinator?
The last time Manny Diaz called the Miami Hurricanes defense as coordinator in 2018, the team ranked No. 18 in the nation in scoring defense (19.5 points per game), No. 4 in total defense (278.9 ya...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news