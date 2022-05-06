ANALYSIS: Study guide heading into No. 6 Cane baseball's weekend series

After a stressful week of preparing for exams on campus, the Miami Hurricane baseball players are ready for their final non-conference test of the season. There isn’t much of a study guide for their next opponent, but similarly to the students on campus, hard work and focus should have Miami set to ace this Finals Week series.

The No. 6 Miami Hurricanes return home this weekend to take on the North Dakota State Bison at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. Game one is slated for Friday night at 7:00 P.M., game two is scheduled for 6:00 P.M on Saturday., and Sunday’s finale will start at noon.

Friday’s opener will mark the first game ever between the Bison and the Hurricanes. This is the first time the Hurricanes have hosted a team from the Summit Conference since hosting Oral Roberts in the 2005 season. Miami is 9-4 against the Summit Conference in their 78-year history.

UM (32-12, 17-7 ACC) slipped three spots in the NCAA’s official polls after a 1-3 week last week, including a 12-4 loss at home to Stetson and losing two out of three against Georgia Tech, despite out-scoring the Yellow Jackets 19-12 in the overall series. Saturday’s 7-5 loss was the fourth-consecutive loss for Miami, their longest losing streak of the season.

The Hurricanes did not play a midweek game this week due to University-mandated policies for final exams. This is the second time this season that Miami has not played a midweek matchup, dating back to the week of Feb. 28 building up to a home series against then-No. 14 Florida.

North Dakota State (25-13, 12-4 Summit) is enjoying a strong season under first-year head coach Tyler Oakes. The Bison won the Summit Conference Championship last season with a strong 41-17 record, bowing out after going 1-2 in the Stanford Regional.

Over 2,000 miles separates NDSU and UM’s respective campuses, with both teams looking to boost their RPIs to lead off the final month of the season. Without any further ado, here is our “study guide” for five things to watch for in this non-conference series between the Bison and the Hurricanes:

Max Romero’s dominant month

Romero’s arrival from Vanderbilt was a need for Miami. 2021’s primary catcher, Adrian Del Castillo, was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks, leaving UM with sophomore Carlos Perez as the only returning catcher from last season.

The Miramar, Fla. native didn’t have the most consistent play time at Vanderbilt, making just 14 starts for the Commodores. He backed up C.J. Rodriguez for most of the season - he was drafted in the fifth round by the Oakland Athletics. Romero still managed to hit .300 with 14 RBI in 21 total appearances for Vandy.

His first season as a full-time starter here has had its highs and lows, but April was all Romero. The catcher had a hit in 14 of 19 games last month, including six multi-hit games.

Romero led the charge in last weekend’s series at Georgia Tech. The junior hit .462 in Atlanta, launching three home runs with six RBI in the series defeat. He flexed his power all weekend, towering a rare opposite field home run to left field on Saturday before a pair of towering 400+ foot home runs to right center field in games two and three.

He was impressive in the weekend before as well, recording three doubles and three RBI in the series victory over Pittsburgh. Romero dominated in non-conference play to open the season, recording nine RBI in his first seven games as a Hurricane against Towson, Florida Atlantic and Harvard.

Keep the ball inside the park

In this type of non-conference series, the big plays should make the difference. NDSU will be fired up with a chance to prove themselves at the national level against a top 10 opponent. Miami has the better roster, and just has to keep things clean.

The Hurricanes gave up three home runs in their two combined losses at Georgia Tech, and have to make sure to limit that number this weekend. The home runs were all solo shots from the Yellow Jackets, but each of Kevin Parada’s home runs gave GT a lead on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Andrew Jenkins’ home run helped seal that 3-1 win on Friday.

The Hurricanes have been one of the stronger teams with limiting home runs. UM have given up 45 home runs on the season, sixth-best in the ACC after finishing seventh-best last season.

A majority of the home runs have been allowed by the starting pitching. Carson Palmquist has surrendered 11, Karson Ligon has given up seven, and Alejandro Rosario has allowed six, good for 53.3 percent of the Hurricanes’ home runs given up on the season.

North Dakota State are tied for most home runs in the conference, hitting 40 in 48 games. Catcher Logan Williams has hit 10, tied for first in the Summit League. He will be a name to watch all weekend long.

Bounce-back for Dominic Pitelli

SS Dominic Pitelli dominated non-conference play at the start of his sophomore season. The Doral Academy graduate had a career game on opening night with a four-hit game and four RBI, finishing opening weekend with six RBI.

Recently, Pitelli has struggled at the plate for Miami. His defense has remained exceptional as always at a .954 fielding percentage, making exceptional diving plays throughout the last two weekend series.

Pitelli comes into this weekend with just one hit in his last 24 at bats, very uncharacteristic for his overall strong season. The sophomore has picked up just one RBI in his last six games on a bases-loaded walk against Pittsburgh in Miami’s 17-2 win.

Pitelli still is batting .275 with 18 walks and is fourth on the team in RBI (38). This weekend is a big chance for Pitelli to return to form, which is desperately needed for UM before facing off with Florida State and Notre Dame.

He’s been excellent in midweek games as well this season, recording multi-hit games twice against FIU, UCF, and Florida Gulf Coast.

Alejandro Rosario’s refined approach

It’s been an interesting season for Hurricanes RHP Alejandro Rosario, who has bounced in, out, and around the Miami weekend rotation. After a rough start to the season, the sophomore has been slowly improving week by week.

Since returning to the weekend rotation, Rosario has gone 2-1 with road wins over Duke and Georgia Tech. He’s surrendered just two home runs in his last 22.1 IP after giving up four homers in his first 14.1 IP, while also getting deeper into outings.

The key has been Rosario’s effectiveness at forcing soft contact. Rosario has quietly turned into a consistent ground ball pitcher, conjuring a couple of nice starts in ACC play. The sophomore averaged a little more than six and a half ground ball outs in his first three starts, getting nine in his first start against Towson.

Rosario set his career-high with 14 ground ball outs in his first win of the season at Duke. In outings where Rosario has gone at least 4.0 IP, he's averaged 8.5 ground ball outs since returning to the rotation.

It’s a big adjustment from last season, where he recorded just two starts with at least eight ground ball outs, coming against Virginia and South Alabama. Rosario won both those starts.

The sophomore has worked exceptionally to earn his chance back within the Canes’ weekend rotation, and if he can keep this recent method up against the Bison, it would be a chance to cement himself back into the rotation for good.

Right field still up for grabs

Miami has rotated right fielders throughout the season. Lorenzo Carrier was the Opening Night starter, Jacob Burke rotated in after starting in left field on Opening Night. Six Hurricanes have started in right this season, and with three weeks to go, the starting right fielder still isn’t clear.

Zach Levenson has turned into an everyday starter in the second half of the year. Levenson started April incredibly, batting .333 through 12 games, blasting home runs against Virginia and Pittsburgh. The JUCO transfer was quiet last weekend, recording just one hit and one run against the Yellow Jackets.

Renzo Gonzalez and Mike Rosario started in right last weekend, and each came through for the Hurricanes. Rosario recorded four hits across the series, including a two-hit game with an RBI in Sunday’s win. Gonzalez had two hits and an RBI double in that same game.

Rosario started at DH on opening night and is coming off his best series as a Hurricane. He missed most of the 2021 season due to an injury, and seems to be finding his stride late in the season. This weekend could be a good chance to build on the longest hitting streak of his Hurricanes career, and assert himself back into an everyday starter heading into the final two weeks.