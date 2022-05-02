ANALYSIS: Takeaways after baseball drops 2 of 3 at Georgia Tech

Miami started April on its longest winning streak of the season, but ended April with the longest losing streak of the year. In another tough road series, the Hurricanes outscored their opponents, but came up short once again.

The Canes came in ranked No. 3 but lost their second consecutive road series, winning just one out of three against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, Ga. UM lost a pair of two-run games to open up the series, 3-1 and 7-5 on Friday and Saturday. Miami responded with a dominant Sunday, routing the Yellow Jackets 13-2 to salvage the weekend.

The race for the ACC Coastal heated up after another action-packed weekend. No. 7 Virginia Tech pulled closer to Miami after taking the series against rival No. 11 Virginia. UM closes their ACC season with Florida State and Notre Dame, VT finishes with Louisville and Duke.

It was an up-and-down weekend for the Hurricanes with plenty of positives and negatives sprinkled in. Here are five takeaways from Miami’s series against Georgia Tech:

Super Max

Maxwell Romero Jr. celebrated his 21st birthday just before this weekend’s series and gave himself a couple of big birthday gifts.

Romero enjoyed the best weekend of his NCAA career, hitting three home runs against the Yellow Jackets. The Vanderbilt transfer had his first multi-home run game since February 28th, 2021, on Saturday, launching two home runs in a two-hit effort.

The junior let it fly to all areas of Russ Chandler Stadium. His first home run was an opposite field blast to left field, edging over the wall and beyond the reach of outfielder Tres Gonzalez to tie the game early. Romero only had to wait one more inning to get his next home run, towering a 426-foot moonshot to deep right center field.

He kept his hot bat into Sunday, leading a Hurricanes to their lone victory with a team-high 3 RBI. The catcher turned on a low fastball from RHP Chance Huff to deep right field, another 400+ foot home run.

Romero closed the weekend with six hits and six RBI to lead the Hurricanes, dominating from the cleanup spot.

Scoring first proves key

Setting the tempo early was an enormous factor this weekend. With two teams that have some of the best lineups in the ACC, the team that got going early gained the momentum throughout the series.

The winner of all three games this weekend went to the team that scored first. While each of Georgia Tech’s wins had a lead change throughout, the early plays set the mood all weekend in Atlanta.

Both teams were cold out of the gate on Friday night with the Hurricanes being no-hit by GT’s John Medich through the first four innings The final two games were a huge testament to how important starting fast is in ACC play.

Miami created opportunities on Saturday, but were made to pay for it. The Hurricanes put two on base with no outs to start game two, but stranded the runners after a strong response by Marquis Grissholm, Jr. Catcher Kevin Parada would make UM pay, launching a solo home run to put the Jackets up 1-0.

DiMare’s Hurricanes put their foot on the gas early on Sunday and never looked back. Three of the first four Canes reached on Sunday, with Romero driving in Kayfus with an RBI single to put Miami ahead. An inning later, Renzo Gonzalez punched an RBI double down the third base line and would come around to score, Miami led by three after just two innings.

The Hurricanes face two challenging ACC opponents to close the season in Florida State and Notre Dame. If Miami is able to get on top early, playing from ahead could lead to a big end to the season.

Friday pitchers star

Friday’s opener was a classic pitcher’s duel, a game that one of the starting pitchers unfortunately had to lose. Both LHP Carson Palmquist and RHP John Medich silenced the capable lineups.

Each pitcher opened the game with three shutout innings through their first times through the order. Palmquist worked four ground ball outs, adding a pair of strikeouts in his first three innings of work. Medich responded with three strikeouts of his own, despite giving up some long fly balls.

Into the middle of the game, Palmquist gave up two home runs in the span of three innings. Palmquist has struggled with giving up home runs, giving up 11 home runs in his 11 starts this season.

Georgia Tech’s entire pitching staff had been a struggle, entering this weekend with a 6.48 team ERA. Medich was dominant, giving up just one run on a C.J. Kayfus game-tying single in the fifth.

Medich put in one of the best performances of his young career. The redshirt senior delivered a career-high 6.0 IP and a career-high six strikeouts, dealing for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets came through late, getting an RBI single for insurance in the bottom of the eighth. Georgia Tech were previously 0-2 this season when scoring three or fewer runs, but Medich’s strong start with the excellent work from relievers Dawson Brown and Zach Maxwell preserved an important win for GT.

Rosario’s reward faith

It was a good weekend to have the last name ‘Rosario’ for the Hurricanes. Mike Rosario started all three games in right field to solid effect, while RHP Alejandro Rosario picked up his second win of the season.

Both have been in and out of games this season. Mike was an opening night starter, but has been platooned with freshmen Zach Levenson and Gaby Gutierrez in right field. Alejandro was the Hurricanes’ Opening Day ace, but struggled early before returning to the rotation against North Carolina.

Starting with Mike, the JUCO transfer enjoyed his best weekend as a Hurricane. He batted .444 in Atlanta, adding three runs scored in the series. His four hits in three games was the most hits he recorded in a three-game span as a Hurricane.

He picked up a well-earned RBI in the ninth inning on Sunday. Rosario sliced a 1-2 pitch to left field to score Jacob Burke from second, sparking a six-run ninth which put the game well out of reach.

Alejandro recorded his sixth ACC start of the season in game three, and it might have been his best work. After being roughed up for three runs in 3.2 IP last season against the Yellow Jackets, the sophomore impressed in a big way.

Rosario tossed five innings in Atlanta, throwing six strikeouts and allowing just one run on an RBI fielder’s choice by designated hitter Chandler Simpson. The Miami Christian product kept his composure throughout his start, despite giving up seven Yellow Jacket hits.

Quietly, Alejandro has been very efficient at getting ground ball outs. The righty recorded six ground ball outs, including a 1-4-3 double play early in the game.

Alejandro has given up more than two runs just twice in his final six outings, throwing one-run performances against Duke, Virginia Tech, and now Georgia Tech.

Parada’s big weekend

The Hurricanes weren’t the only team getting big home runs from their catcher this weekend. Parada was regarded as the best catcher in the nation going into this weekend and put on a clinic with the bat against Miami.

The Yellow Jackets’ catcher hit .364 this weekend, a problem all weekend in the second spot in the order.

Parada led the Jackets with two home runs and three RBI against the Hurricanes. He blasted his NCAA-leading 23rd home run of the season in the 7-5 win on Saturday.

The sophomore showed out all weekend long. Seemingly every time GT needed a big hit, Parada found one. His first home run of the weekend was a huge point in the game, blasting a solo home run just shy of the Batter’s eye to restore a one-run lead for the Yellow Jackets.

He was quiet on Sunday, but still got on twice with a single and a walk. Now with 74 RBI this season, it’s clear why Parada is being mocked as a top 10 draft pick. He showed it all weekend, as the Hurricanes had just no answer for Parada.