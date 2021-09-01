Analysis: The major weak spot where Miami can attack the Crimson Tide

If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. You’ve undoubtedly heard that phrase, one that perfectly describes the opening game task for the Miami Hurricanes as they face the defending national champions coming off a record-setting season and returning almost their entire defense. With the somewhat unknowns on the offensive side of the ball for Alabama (e.g., new coordinator, new quarterback and mostly new receivers), we’re going to focus our attention on the more known quantity on the Alabama team as we examine ways for the Hurricanes to attack Alabama in their quest to pull off the upset. (*Grades and data via www.pff.com)

Alabama's Defense

Of the 19 players who played at least 100 snaps on defense for the Tide last season, 16 of them return. The only players the Crimson Tide defense lost were cornerback, and first-round pick, Patrick Surtain II, interior defender Christian Barmore and linebacker Dylan Moses. That's it. It is worth noting though that Surtain II (90.1) and Barmore (90.0) also happen to be the Tide’s two highest-graded and best defenders a year ago. While that defense did give up 46 and 48 points to two of college football’s best offenses in Florida and Ole Miss, respectively, it only allowed 14.4 points per game in the other 11 games. Further, the loss of one of those players, Moses, happened to be replaced via the transfer portal by former Tennessee Volunteer and five-star recruit Henry To’o To’o. Thus, where is the weakness? Does Miami have any chance at all? Is there a vulnerable spot? If the Hurricanes are able to exploit it, the answer is "yes." And the fact that Florida and Ole MIss were able to score the way they did is also an indicator that Miami's offense can make an impact on this game if Rhett Lashlee is able to dial up plays the way that Lane Kiffin and Dan Mullen were able to last season. Here is one suggested area for Lashlee to exploit.

Attack the Linebackers

The Crimson Tide’s secondary has always been one of the better groups in college football during the Nick Saban era. However, recent teams that have had consistent success, especially in the passing game, have looked to put the Tide’s linebackers in as much coverage situations as possible. There is no question that Lashlee has recognized this in his preparation for the game and that is something you are likely to see him attempt often Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Look for a lot of passes to Miami's backs and tight end Will Mallory.

On this play, Georgia flexed out running back James Cook and was able to exploit single coverage and get him deep for an easy touchdown. Miami has a similar weapon in Jaylan Knighton.

Moses and his primary linebacker mate Christian Harris, while often hyped, have not routinely graded well in the system at Pro Football Focus, mainly because of their deficiencies in coverage. In fact, here are their grades from last season: - Christian Harris – 62.1 overall grade; 50.7 coverage grade - Dylan Moses – 56.4 overall grade; 62.6 coverage grade Harris and Moses were the 106th and 138th-highest graded linebackers in the FBS a season ago (minimum 400 snaps). In the three games where the opponent did the most damage to the Tide’s defense (the two mentioned above and Georgia), Moses and Harris combined to allow these numbers in coverage: 16 receptions on 22 targets for 332 yards, one touchdown (Cook’s above) and 10 first downs. Take a look at the play above. Georgia was able to flex out running back James Cook and isolate him on Harris. That did not go well for Alabama. Harris played it terribly.

Georgia running back Kendall Milton explodes through a massive hole for a 24-yard gain. Alabama's linebackers were missing in action on the play.

Moses and Harris were also not highly-graded run defenders (51.9 for Moses and 62.4 for Harris). Take a look at this play in Alabama's game against Georgia. Bulldog running back Kendall Milton was able to explode through a massive hole for a 24-yard gain. Alabama's linebackers were missing in action on the play. Look at what even the slightest threat of the quarterback run does to Moses on the play. He hesitates and then starts toward Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, leaving a huge gap up the middle. Needless to say, D’Eriq King is a little more of a threat in the quarterback run game than Bennett.

Will To'o To'o's addition help Alabama?

Nick Saban doesn't use the transfer portal very often. He typically doesn't need to. Alabama recruits as well as anybody in the nation.

But that doesn't mean Saban doesn't use his army of analysts to self-scout and identify the Crimson Tide's greatest areas of weakness. That's why they went into the portal to grab To'o To'o from Tennessee this off-season. But while being in a new environment and surrounded by better personnel may help To’o To’o, the evidence thus far shows him to also be quite vulnerable in coverage and not the overall player suggested by his recruiting ranking. In two seasons for the Volunteers, To’o To’o posted 59.8 and 51.7 overall PFF grades, respectively. A grade of 60 is average.

Georgia is able to exploit To'o To'o in single coverage with this pass to Kenny McIntosh.