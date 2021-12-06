ANALYSIS: The returning roster and how Cristobal can add space for recruits
New Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal has a reputation as a tremendous recruiter.A Year 1 splash in landing top prospects can always help get a program off on the right path for any new coach....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news