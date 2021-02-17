ANALYSIS: This likely will be 1st time UM has 2 DL 1st rounders since 2003
Travel to an alternate reality, and the Miami Hurricanes have Gregory Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips as their starting ends with Quincy Roche arguably the nation's best DE backup. Or Rousseau working...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news