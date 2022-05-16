ANALYSIS: Tough series for Cane baseball at Florida State

The road woes continued for a young Miami Hurricanes squad at FSU over the weekend.

The No. 6 Miami Hurricanes lost their third consecutive road series, winning the first game 8-2 after a rainout postponed the game to Saturday, but then the No. 21 Seminoles took the final two games by the same final score, 6-4.

Miami’s six-game lead atop the ACC Coastal has now vanished after No. 5 Virginia Tech won their home series against No. 7 Louisville. The Hurricanes will close the season with Notre Dame, while the Hokies host Duke.

Miami (37-14, 18-9 ACC) played their first rubber game since March 12th on Sunday after splitting the double-header Saturday. Miami’s 8-2 win in game one came with five extra base hits, including home runs by Ariel Garcia and Yohandy Morales.

Florida State (32-18, 15-12 ACC) refreshed after a bad game one to respond and protect their strong record at Dick Howser Stadium. Former Hurricane Alex Toral recorded two RBI to push the Seminoles to an even series in game two. Freshman Jaime Ferrer posted three RBI, including a two-run home run to boost FSU in the finale.

It was the first visit for the Hurricanes to Tallahassee since 2018, and it ended unsuccessfully for fourth-year head coach Gino DiMare. The Seminoles have now won seven of the last eight meetings against Miami dating back to 2019.

In a frustrating weekend from both teams, here were five takeaways from Miami’s series at Florida State:

Starting pitching problems

The Hurricanes’ pitching rotation has been set for the last eight series with LHP Carson Palmquist and RHP’s Karson Ligon and Alejandro Rosario. The three were working cohesively throughout March and early April, but since UM’s sweep of Virginia, other teams have started to figure out how to get to the rotation.

Palmquist delivered his usual strong outing. The 2021 First-Team All-ACC member set the tempo in game one, dominating Florida State through six innings. Palmquist hurled 94 pitches, 58 of them for strikes, and allowing just one walk.

What set Palmquist apart was the way he opened up innings. Florida State’s leadoff hitters recorded just one hit and one walk in six tries against Palmquist in game one, with the only two runs given up coming from the single and walk.

Palmquist gave up two unearned runs, one on a throwing error from Maxwell Romero Jr. and another after a throwing error by Zach Levenson moved a runner to third, who would score on an RBI groundout.

Leadoff hitters would be the important part of the weekend for Hurricanes’ pitchers. Karson Ligon got the nod for the 11th Saturday start of his freshman career in game two, struggling early and getting just five innings of work. Ligon allow four of the five leadoff batters to reach base, and that would be a big problem.

Every FSU run in game two came in an inning where their leadoff batter reached base. Ligon gave up five earned runs in five innings of work, tagged with his fourth loss of the season.

Ligon is now 1-2 with a 8.43 ERA in his last four ACC appearances. His fastball and changeup one-two punch seemed to be working in the first half of the season, but has fallen flat in the second half.

Alejandro Rosario struggled to start, giving up a two-run home run to Jaime Ferrar. His offense would respond to give him a 3-2 lead to work with, and was dealing through his second time through the order. One mistake seemed to take Rosario out of it.

A dropped third strike allowed Florida State’s Jackson Greene, what should have been nobody on with two outs turned to a runner on first with just one out. Rosario was heated, and never was able to recover.

The next four batters all reached, including two singles and a walk. Rosario made it through just 3.2 IP, with three of the five runs surrendered going unearned.

Defensive miscues down Miami

Sometimes the games won’t come down to which lineup is more talented or which starting pitcher goes furthest. In a series like this, the team that makes the fewest mistakes often goes on to win.

Florida State played better defensively all weekend long. These small mistakes came back to bite Miami when it was all said and done.

Miami’s catcher tandem of Romero and Carlos Perez struggled with stolen base attempts all season. FSU stole three bases on three attempts against the Hurricanes, while SS Jordan Carrion’s two steals led to two throwing errors that allowed him to move up two bases both times.

Another one of FSU’s stolen bases came on a mental mistake from Miami. Tyler Martin looped a fly ball to center field in game two, leading to four Hurricanes charging, but nobody calling for it. Jacob Burke tried to make the catch, but narrowly missed on the slide. After Martin wheeled into second, nobody confirmed the play was dead, and the designated hitter stormed to third base with nobody looking.

Burke, normally an extremely reliable defender, made two mistakes in the game two loss. Brett Roberts put a deep fly into center field, and Burke couldn’t corral the ball in his glove, bringing home Reese Albert from first base.

Those mistakes don’t even count into the five errors that Miami committed. The Hurricanes needed to play a clean game to have a chance at a road series victory, but came up short.

Bullpen shines all weekend long

Miami’s bullpen was the clear strong point of the weekend. Miami used seven different relievers in Tallahassee, six of which throwing shutout outings.

Gage Ziehl did an exceptional job in game one on Saturday to preserve the Hurricanes' bullpen for the nightcap. The freshman earned his first career save by throwing three shutout innings with a career-high six strikeouts against the Seminoles.

The New Yorker gave up just two base hits, a pair of singles in the eighth and ninth innings. He closed his outing in style, striking out the side against Logan Lacey, James Tibbs, and Brock Mathis.

Saturday night took a team effort to keep the Seminoles’ hot bats at bay, and the Canes’ relievers were up to the challenge. Ronaldo Gallo struck out the side in the sixth inning, with Alejandro Torres blanking the Seminoles for two outs in the seventh. The pair each grew up as Hurricanes fans, so getting to perform against Florida State were both special moments for the two transfers.

The combined pitching staff held Florida State to just one hit with runners in scoring position on Saturday night.

Sunday saw Gallo pitch another inning of shutout baseball before Alex McFarlane would strike out the side in the sixth. Andrew Walters got his first appearance of the weekend and struck out three, his 19th appearance without giving up a run this season.

The Hurricanes relievers combined to give up just one earned run in 10.1 IP, commanding to keep their team in the game.

Major struggles against southpaws

Florida State’s bullpen also dominated in the two victories for the Seminoles. The Noles got lights-out pitching from two of their left-handed relievers to help shut down Miami’s bats when they needed it.

The Hurricanes struggled against left-handed pitching in 2021, and those issues came back in the series at Florida State. Southpaws Wyatt Crowell and Ross Dunn were both lethal for Mike Martin Jr.’s teams, leading the way to the series victory.

Crowell earned his second save of the season after a ridiculous four innings of work. The sophomore gave up just one run, going unearned after a passed ball against Colton Vincent. Otherwise, he was masterful with two one-two-three innings in the sixth and the eight, facing the minimum in the ninth after working a 6-4-3 double play.

Florida State made a massive risk on Sunday, pulling their right-hander Carson Montgomery in the middle of an at-bat of the second inning. It paid off, with Jonah Scolaro striking out C.J. Kayfus to strand the bases loaded.

Ross Dunn entered next, entering with a 4.54 ERA, but producing one of his most important outings for the Seminoles. Dunn threw four shutout innings from the fourth to the seventh, picking up four strikeouts in that frame.

His lone blemish was a monster home run by Burke to lead off the eighth inning, but responded in suit with two more strikeouts and a flyout to keep Florida State in command.

Dorian Gonzalez Jr.’s strong return

The bats for the Hurricanes didn’t come through in the end, recording just eight hits with runners in scoring position across the three games. The Hurricanes’ spark in their game one victory came from the bottom of their lineup, provided by one returning freshman.

2B Dorian Gonzalez Jr. missed almost a month of the season with a lower leg injury, only returning last weekend as a defensive substitution versus North Dakota State. In his first full series in over a month, Gonzalez reminded Hurricanes fans what they were missing.

Gonzalez finished with hits in all three games at FSU, picking up three RBI and two runs. He provided two big RBI singles in game one, then provided a sacrifice fly in game three.

What stood out was Gonzalez’ ability to use the entire field. The Hurricanes have a lot of pull hitters in the bottom part of their order, including Dominic Pitelli, Zach Levenson, and the aforementioned Garcia. Gonzalez, a left handed hitter, showed he was capable of going anywhere at any time.

His final two RBI of the series both went to opposite field. The second baseman blazed an 0-2 fastball into left field off of FSU reliever Dylan Simmons to score Burke in the sixth inning of Miami’s 8-2 win. His sacrifice fly also came with two strikes, sending a high fly ball to left field to score Romero Jr. from third base.

His defense also stood out for the Hurricanes this weekend. Gonzalez played a clean series with zero errors, but also made a really nice play to help out Rosario on the mound, keeping Carrion’s bases-loaded ground ball in the infield to force a fielder’s choice, saving an extra run.

Miami had been platooning Garcia and Miami-Dade transfer Henry Wallen at second base during Gonzalez’ month-long rehab. The freshman returned in style at Florida State, despite the tough results.